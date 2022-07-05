Your site will load in 16 seconds
Triple Threat MGMT is seeking an experienced, organised and highly motivated Operations & Executive Assistant to join our busy and growing team.

This is an opportunity to work with a diverse business and some of the most exciting talent in the industry. TTM is a 360 music company with management, touring, production, events, brand building, legal, marketing, press and strategic partnerships expertise all in-house. 

If you are hard-working, extremely organised, diligent and driven to support our senior team and clients – we want to hear from you!

 Please see below for more details. 

DUTIES

Involved in all aspects of supporting the Directors, to include:-

    • Providing day to day support and assistance to the directors 
    • Working and interacting daily with the team, artists and third parties
    • Diary and deadline management
    • Management, updating and overseeing of CRM and back of house systems
    • Assistance across artist diaries, campaigns and day-to-day requirements
    • Arranging artist photo shoots and promo
    • Management of company social media platforms
    • Working with design teams on artwork, assets and merch
    • Coordination and management of in-house events

 Involved in all aspects of supporting the Touring Team and Operations Manager, to include:-

    • Data collection, input and administration 
    • Inputting of contract information into touring app
    • Inputting of travel and accommodation details into touring app
    • Occasional booking of travel and other items

 

 REQUIRED SKILLS

  • Organisation and attention to detail vital
  • Proactive and able to use own initiative 
  • Able to work under pressure and to deadlines 
  • Team player
  • Excellent communication and people skills
  • Eager to learn, develop and contribute to all areas of the business
  • Social media proficiency preferred 

 

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience in an executive assistant role or similar 
  • Music industry experience preferred 

 

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Full time
  • From home / on the move
  • Willingness to travel 
  • Only those eligible to work in the UK or have a valid UK work permit / visa will be considered for this role.

 

TO APPLY

Send applications to neil@triplethreatmgmt.com, with the subject line ‘ASSISTANT APPLICATION 2022’.

