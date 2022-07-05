Triple Threat MGMT is seeking an experienced, organised and highly motivated Operations & Executive Assistant to join our busy and growing team.
This is an opportunity to work with a diverse business and some of the most exciting talent in the industry. TTM is a 360 music company with management, touring, production, events, brand building, legal, marketing, press and strategic partnerships expertise all in-house.
If you are hard-working, extremely organised, diligent and driven to support our senior team and clients – we want to hear from you!
Please see below for more details.
DUTIES
Involved in all aspects of supporting the Directors, to include:-
- Providing day to day support and assistance to the directors
- Working and interacting daily with the team, artists and third parties
- Diary and deadline management
- Management, updating and overseeing of CRM and back of house systems
- Assistance across artist diaries, campaigns and day-to-day requirements
- Arranging artist photo shoots and promo
- Management of company social media platforms
- Working with design teams on artwork, assets and merch
- Coordination and management of in-house events
Involved in all aspects of supporting the Touring Team and Operations Manager, to include:-
- Data collection, input and administration
- Inputting of contract information into touring app
- Inputting of travel and accommodation details into touring app
- Occasional booking of travel and other items
REQUIRED SKILLS
- Organisation and attention to detail vital
- Proactive and able to use own initiative
- Able to work under pressure and to deadlines
- Team player
- Excellent communication and people skills
- Eager to learn, develop and contribute to all areas of the business
- Social media proficiency preferred
QUALIFICATIONS
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in an executive assistant role or similar
- Music industry experience preferred
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Full time
- From home / on the move
- Willingness to travel
- Only those eligible to work in the UK or have a valid UK work permit / visa will be considered for this role.
TO APPLY
Send applications to neil@triplethreatmgmt.com, with the subject line ‘ASSISTANT APPLICATION 2022’.