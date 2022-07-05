Triple Threat MGMT is seeking an experienced, organised and highly motivated Operations & Executive Assistant to join our busy and growing team.

This is an opportunity to work with a diverse business and some of the most exciting talent in the industry. TTM is a 360 music company with management, touring, production, events, brand building, legal, marketing, press and strategic partnerships expertise all in-house.

If you are hard-working, extremely organised, diligent and driven to support our senior team and clients – we want to hear from you!

Please see below for more details.

DUTIES

Involved in all aspects of supporting the Directors, to include:-

Providing day to day support and assistance to the directors



Working and interacting daily with the team, artists and third parties



Diary and deadline management



Management, updating and overseeing of CRM and back of house systems



Assistance across artist diaries, campaigns and day-to-day requirements



Arranging artist photo shoots and promo



Management of company social media platforms



Working with design teams on artwork, assets and merch



Coordination and management of in-house events

Involved in all aspects of supporting the Touring Team and Operations Manager, to include:-

Data collection, input and administration



Inputting of contract information into touring app



Inputting of travel and accommodation details into touring app



Occasional booking of travel and other items

REQUIRED SKILLS

Organisation and attention to detail vital

Proactive and able to use own initiative

Able to work under pressure and to deadlines

Team player

Excellent communication and people skills

Eager to learn, develop and contribute to all areas of the business

Social media proficiency preferred

QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in an executive assistant role or similar

Music industry experience preferred

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Full time

From home / on the move

Willingness to travel

Only those eligible to work in the UK or have a valid UK work permit / visa will be considered for this role.

TO APPLY

Send applications to neil@triplethreatmgmt.com, with the subject line ‘ASSISTANT APPLICATION 2022’.