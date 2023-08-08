Your site will load in 16 seconds
Operations Manager




Position:
Operations Manager
Employer:
FABYL
Category:
Music
Location:
London
Salary:
£33,000
Date Posted:
Aug 18th 2023
FABYL
FABYL is the creative agency for music.

We specialise in providing original ideas which extend the reach of - and add value to - artists’ marketing campaigns in a completely authentic way. Founded by an ex-recording artist and music producer with over 30 years experience of the music industry, we work with some of the biggest names in music around the world. We are proudly inclusive and love what we do.

We provide creative solutions for maximum artist visibility.

FABYL is looking for a full-time Operations Manager to oversee the day-to-day running of all agency operations.

The role entails three days working from our Mare Street office and two working from home, although further flexibility can be given if required. The ideal candidate should be highly organised and a skilled communicator capable of multitasking and working to absurdly short deadlines.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Overseeing day-to-day operations of the agency

Managing the operations team

Ensuring compliance with company policies and procedures

Developing and implementing efficient processes and procedures

Managing budgets and forecasting financial outcomes

Developing and maintaining relationships with clients and vendors

Identifying and addressing operational inefficiencies

Assisting in planning social media posts and content

Requirements:

5+ years of experience in operations management preferably in an agency setting

Strong leadership and management skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to multitask and prioritise tasks effectively

Ability to work independently and in a team environment

Proficient in Microsoft Office and project management software

Knowledge of industry trends and best practices helpful

