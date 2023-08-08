FABYL is the creative agency for music.



We specialise in providing original ideas which extend the reach of - and add value to - artists’ marketing campaigns in a completely authentic way. Founded by an ex-recording artist and music producer with over 30 years experience of the music industry, we work with some of the biggest names in music around the world. We are proudly inclusive and love what we do.



We provide creative solutions for maximum artist visibility.



FABYL is looking for a full-time Operations Manager to oversee the day-to-day running of all agency operations.



The role entails three days working from our Mare Street office and two working from home, although further flexibility can be given if required. The ideal candidate should be highly organised and a skilled communicator capable of multitasking and working to absurdly short deadlines.



Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:



Overseeing day-to-day operations of the agency



Managing the operations team



Ensuring compliance with company policies and procedures



Developing and implementing efficient processes and procedures



Managing budgets and forecasting financial outcomes



Developing and maintaining relationships with clients and vendors



Identifying and addressing operational inefficiencies



Assisting in planning social media posts and content



Requirements:



5+ years of experience in operations management preferably in an agency setting



Strong leadership and management skills



Excellent communication and interpersonal skills



Ability to multitask and prioritise tasks effectively



Ability to work independently and in a team environment



Proficient in Microsoft Office and project management software



Knowledge of industry trends and best practices helpful