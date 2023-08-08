FABYL is the creative agency for music.
We specialise in providing original ideas which extend the reach of - and add value to - artists’ marketing campaigns in a completely authentic way. Founded by an ex-recording artist and music producer with over 30 years experience of the music industry, we work with some of the biggest names in music around the world. We are proudly inclusive and love what we do.
We provide creative solutions for maximum artist visibility.
FABYL is looking for a full-time Operations Manager to oversee the day-to-day running of all agency operations.
The role entails three days working from our Mare Street office and two working from home, although further flexibility can be given if required. The ideal candidate should be highly organised and a skilled communicator capable of multitasking and working to absurdly short deadlines.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Overseeing day-to-day operations of the agency
Managing the operations team
Ensuring compliance with company policies and procedures
Developing and implementing efficient processes and procedures
Managing budgets and forecasting financial outcomes
Developing and maintaining relationships with clients and vendors
Identifying and addressing operational inefficiencies
Assisting in planning social media posts and content
Requirements:
5+ years of experience in operations management preferably in an agency setting
Strong leadership and management skills
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Ability to multitask and prioritise tasks effectively
Ability to work independently and in a team environment
Proficient in Microsoft Office and project management software
Knowledge of industry trends and best practices helpful