Founded in 1934, PPL is the UK music industry’s collective management organisation (CMO) for over 120,000 performers and record companies. We license recorded music in the UK when it is played in public (shops, bars, nightclubs, offices etc.) or broadcast (BBC, commercial radio, commercial TV etc.) and ensure that revenue flows back to our members. These include both independent and major record companies, together with performers ranging from emerging grassroots artists through to established session musicians and globally renowned artists. PPL’s public performance licensing is carried out on PPL’s behalf by PPL PRS Ltd, the joint venture between PPL and PRS for Music.

We also collect performance rights internationally when music is played overseas in public and used on TV, radio and some online streaming services, as well as for private copying. International royalties are an increasingly important revenue stream for performers and recording rightsholders.

In 2020, in total, we collected £225.7 million across all of our revenue streams, while also distributing money to over 135,000 performers and recording rightsholders.

Team Description:

PPL’s Member Services team manages the enquiries of our membership across both performer and recording rightsholder categories. Their work is split into three streams, Record Company Services, Performer Relations & Development, and Contact & Support. Our Member Services team is passionate about music, and works to help ensure all our members’ accounts are up to date so they are able to collect the royalties they are owed when their music is played on radio, tv, online and in public.

What you’ll be doing:

As the Operations Team Manager reporting to the Head of Member Operations, you will be managing a team of Membership Specialists. You will be responsible for all contacts with members who are not directly managed by the Relationship Managers or as Key Client teams in accordance with our SLAs and Code of Conduct. You will continually monitor the incoming and outgoing contacts and adapt the team’s priorities accordingly on a daily basis and ensure the visibility and monitoring of this data is available to the Member Services management team. You will Work closely with the Member Services Support Manager to ensure initiatives which impact the member lifecycle are transparent to the Operations Team.

What you’ll need:

An A Level standard of qualification, ideally educated to degree level.

Training covering management and business skills in particular customer service, communication, process mapping, problem solving and people management.

At least three years successful management experience within a customer service or membership in/outbound contact environment where targets are set and achieved.

Experience in Implementing the necessary reporting processes to effectively run the in/outbound Operations team and an understanding of the mechanisms for reporting.

Experience in carrying out key people management processes including, recruitment, appraisals, performance management, attendance management, disciplinary, health and safety, training needs analysis, coaching and development

Knowledge of music industry and/or membership is advantageous

A proficient user within customer service databases, ideally Salesforce

Good knowledge of the MSOffice toolset including advanced Excel skills

What we can offer you:

When you come on board at PPL you can expect to be rewarded for your hard work. Employees are entitled to a wide range of benefits which support their needs and lifestyles including private medical care, flexible working hours, £120 annually to be spent on music and many more!

From 20th September 2021, PPL will be offering hybrid flexible working which will be a mixture of office based (3 days) and home working along with our flexible start and finish times, should employees wish to utilise this.

Next Steps

Closing Date: 28th July 2021

Equality and Diversity at PPL

PPL are committed to equal opportunities, diversity and inclusivity, therefore we welcome and encourage applicants from all sections of the community.

Here at PPL we are proud to operate in a genuine, open and straightforward way while continuing to maximise all opportunities as they arise striving to represent PPL’s members. Our job is to protect our members’ rights, and make sure their talent and investment is rewarded fairly. We take an entrepreneurial approach, working together to create new ways to deliver better service and solve business challenges. Collaboration creates great things; everyone’s talent deserves recognition and each of our members is important to us. We are the professional face for our clients. We serve with a smile and go the extra mile when representing them. We share a passion for music – that’s why we do what we do.