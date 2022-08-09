P.A./Office Manager

Personal Assistant and Office Manager

We are seeking a Personal Assistant to support the Director and Founder of a globally renowned music company, managing electronic and pop music artists for 20+ years.

You will also ensure the smooth running of the office which is situated in Richmond and forms the hub for a small and dedicated team of twelve working both from the office base and remotely.

You will have a proven track record as a Personal Assistant and have experience in supporting day to day operations of a busy office. Excellent communication skills, an aptitude for multi tasking and having a positive attitude to getting things done are key skills.



About you

Previous experience as a PA is essential

Excellent efficiency and organisation skills

Effective organisational skills, able to prioritise tasks and self-manage a demanding workload of reactive and proactive work

Friendly, approachable and professional with a strong eye for detail

Competent computer skills G-Suite and Apple experience are desirable

An interest in the music industry would be an advantage

About the role

Acting as a first point of contact for the business dealing with all enquiries, correspondence and phone calls.

General PA support including extensive diary management across several time zones, coordinating travel requirements, undertaking research/ project work as required, with some expense management

Ensuring all general administration is kept up to date ensuring accurate records, procedures and policies are in place.

Assisting the team, ensuring the smooth day to day running of the business.

Some general Human Resources administrations, scheduling yearly performance reviews, managing holiday and leave, when required assisting in recruitment.

Managing relationships, contracts and troubleshooting with company suppliers and service providers for the business.

Provide back-up project support to team as and when required, ensuring all deadlines are met.

Assisting with some accounting tasks, including petty cash, travel expenses, generating invoices, preparing budgets;

Office/Administrative Responsibilities

Sole responsibility for ordering and maintaining office supplies and stationary, and kitchen/cleaning supplies;

Maintain the office facilities including first point of contact for IT and telecoms troubleshooting.

Managing a VoIP telecom system

Liaising with the directors and landlord to organise office repairs and maintenance work;

Managing keyholders for the building and ensuring the office is opened and closed properly

Distribution and posting of all mail, preparing and ordering and receiving couriers/bikes and keeping accurate receipts;

Facilities management, including contracting and overseeing cleaning services, organising rubbish removal and recycling;

Organising occasional mail outs, Occasionally preparing notes and data for weekly internal meetings;

Organising office storage facilities for files, recent releases and archive products including vinyl records, CDs, tapes etc. ;

Maintaining database of contacts, general schedule and meeting screen;







About The Benefits

Pension scheme, Private Medical Scheme and a cashback healthplan.

Working Hours

10 am to 7pm Monday to Friday, office based. Flexibility can be discussed for the right candidate.

Please send your cv and covering letter, stating why you think you would be a good fit to: job@d-e-f.com