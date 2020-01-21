PA / Management Assistant - Music

Handle Recruitment is working with a leading international Artist Management company to source a PA / Management Assistant to join their team in London.
Reporting to the Artist Managers, key responsibilities will include:
- Keeping track of the holiday calendar for all members of staff
- Preparing day sheets for key artists represented by the management -collating all of their diary information accurately and distributing daily, reporting any potential diary clashes in advance
- Updating the Social Media sites of Artists on the roster
- Coordinating Day to Day activities for Artists, including promo and touring schedules
- PA duties to the Artists and their Managers – this will include evening and weekend work
The ideal candidate will have:
- A good knowledge of the Music industry and a desire to succeed within it
- An understanding of the management of Artists’ websites and social media output
- Experience at a Music Management company, Live Agency or Record Label is very advantageous
- Proven track record in coordinating diaries of a confidential nature in a similar environment or comparative organisation
- Outstanding attention to detail: the ability to think one step ahead and pre-empt diary clashes before they arise and the confidence to flag these to the Managers when they do
This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to forge a career in Music Management and work with some truly world class Artists.
Immediate interview for successful candidates, please email a CV and covering letter to catriona@handle.co.uk