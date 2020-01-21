PA / Management Assistant - Music

Handle Recruitment is working with a leading international Artist Management company to source a PA / Management Assistant to join their team in London.

Reporting to the Artist Managers, key responsibilities will include:

Keeping track of the holiday calendar for all members of staff

Preparing day sheets for key artists represented by the management -collating all of their diary information accurately and distributing daily, reporting any potential diary clashes in advance

Updating the Social Media sites of Artists on the roster

Coordinating Day to Day activities for Artists, including promo and touring schedules

PA duties to the Artists and their Managers – this will include evening and weekend work

The ideal candidate will have:

A good knowledge of the Music industry and a desire to succeed within it

An understanding of the management of Artists’ websites and social media output

Experience at a Music Management company, Live Agency or Record Label is very advantageous

Proven track record in coordinating diaries of a confidential nature in a similar environment or comparative organisation

Outstanding attention to detail: the ability to think one step ahead and pre-empt diary clashes before they arise and the confidence to flag these to the Managers when they do

This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to forge a career in Music Management and work with some truly world class Artists.

Immediate interview for successful candidates, please email a CV and covering letter to catriona@handle.co.uk