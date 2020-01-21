PA / Management Assistant - Music

Your site will load in 16 seconds
Handle Recruitment is working with a leading international Artist Management company to source a PA / Management Assistant to join their team in London.

Reporting to the Artist Managers, key responsibilities will include:

  • Keeping track of the holiday calendar for all members of staff
  • Preparing day sheets for key artists represented by the management -collating all of their diary information accurately and distributing daily, reporting any potential diary clashes in advance
  • Updating the Social Media sites of Artists on the roster
  • Coordinating Day to Day activities for Artists, including promo and touring schedules
  • PA duties to the Artists and their Managers – this will include evening and weekend work

The ideal candidate will have:

  • A good knowledge of the Music industry and a desire to succeed within it
  • An understanding of the management of Artists’ websites and social media output
  • Experience at a Music Management company, Live Agency or Record Label is very advantageous
  • Proven track record in coordinating diaries of a confidential nature in a similar environment or comparative organisation
  • Outstanding attention to detail: the ability to think one step ahead and pre-empt diary clashes before they arise and the confidence to flag these to the Managers when they do

This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to forge a career in Music Management and work with some truly world class Artists.

Immediate interview for successful candidates, please email a CV and covering letter to catriona@handle.co.uk

