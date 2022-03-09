Part Time Assistant / Day-to-day manager / Booker

2/3 days a week + additional days when needed
Responsibilities:
- Assisting in the artists career and some elements of personal life
- Managing travel and itineraries for a busy schedule that involves regular international travel for the talent and sometimes acting as Tour Manager.
- Diary co-ordination and logistics, liaising with photographers, campaigns, music releases and promo schedules, working closely with agents and tour managers.
- Preparing and accompanying artists for promo, shoots, events and ensuring all corporate procedures are adhered to.
- Acting as representative for 22 Management at events and live shows.
- Booking live shows in the UK and arranging band rehearsals and other logistics.
Requirements:
- Excellent communication skills
- Experience managing multiple diaries
- Experience booking global travel and preparing itineraries
- Proficient in Excel, Dropbox, Instagram, Facebook, Soundcloud
- Attention to detail