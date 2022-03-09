Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Part Time Assistant / Day-to-day manager / Booker




Position:
Part Time Assistant / Day-to-day manager / Booker
Employer:
22 Management / Wildthings Entertainment
Category:
Music
Location:
West London, near Putney Bridge - SW6 3JW
Salary:
TBC (Day/ Hourly rate)
Date Posted:
Mar 18th 2022
22 Management / Wildthings Entertainment
APPLY

2/3 days a week + additional days when needed

Responsibilities:

  • Assisting in the artists career and some elements of personal life
  • Managing travel and itineraries for a busy schedule that involves regular international travel for the talent and sometimes acting as Tour Manager.
  • Diary co-ordination and logistics, liaising with photographers, campaigns, music releases and promo schedules, working closely with agents and tour managers.
  • Preparing and accompanying artists for promo, shoots, events and ensuring all corporate procedures are adhered to.
  • Acting as representative for 22 Management at events and live shows.
  • Booking live shows in the UK and arranging band rehearsals and other logistics.

Requirements:

  • Excellent communication skills
  • Experience managing multiple diaries
  • Experience booking global travel and preparing itineraries
  • Proficient in Excel, Dropbox, Instagram, Facebook, Soundcloud
  • Attention to detail
APPLY
You May be Interested in...
KOKO

Bar Manager

1A Camden High Street, London, NW1 7JE
Music Management & Entertainment Company

Senior Day-to-Day Artist Manager

UK - London
PRS Foundation

Grants Coordinator

UK - London
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022