Part Time Assistant

2/3 days a week + additional days when needed
Some of the job roles would be –
- Assisting in the artists business and some elements of personal life
- Managing travel and itineraries for a busy schedule that involves regular international travel for the talent and sometimes acting as Tour Manager.
- Diary co-ordination and logistics, liaising with photographers, campaigns, music releases and promo schedules, working closely with agents and tour managers.
- Preparing and accompanying artists for promo, shoots, events and ensuring all corporate procedures are adhered to.
Ideally, we are looking for someone who –
- Experience managing multiple diaries
- Used to booking global travel and preparing itineraries
- Proficient in Excel, Dropbox, Instagram, Facebook, Soundcloud
- Attention to detail