Part Time Assistant




Position:
Part Time Assistant
Employer:
22 Management / Wildthings Entertainment
Category:
Music
Location:
West London, near Putney Bridge - SW6 3JW
Salary:
TBC (Day/ Hourly rate)
Date Posted:
Oct 27th 2021
2/3 days a week + additional days when needed

Some of the job roles would be –

  • Assisting in the artists business and some elements of personal life
  • Managing travel and itineraries for a busy schedule that involves regular international travel for the talent and sometimes acting as Tour Manager.
  • Diary co-ordination and logistics, liaising with photographers, campaigns, music releases and promo schedules, working closely with agents and tour managers.
  • Preparing and accompanying artists for promo, shoots, events and ensuring all corporate procedures are adhered to.

Ideally, we are looking for someone who –

  • Experience managing multiple diaries
  • Used to booking global travel and preparing itineraries
  • Proficient in Excel, Dropbox, Instagram, Facebook, Soundcloud
  • Attention to detail
