Part Time Personal Assistant




Position:
Part Time Personal Assistant
Employer:
Successful British music artist
Category:
Music
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
Hours / salary to be discussed on application
Date Posted:
Aug 13th 2020
Successful British music artist
APPLY

A successful British music artist is looking for a part time Personal Assistant to assist with their day to day personal and business needs. 

The role will be London based and the candidate will not be required to travel internationally. Hours / salary to be discussed on application. Immediate start date. 

Key Responsibilities
* Assisting with all personal duties including; house and studio errands, general artist errands
* Liaising with management, label, accountants and all other relevant teams 
* Diary management, booking personal appointments, putting together itineraries
* Personal shopping
* Organising travel arrangements
* Birthday/Christmas list updated & assisting with personal gifting
• Assisting with Family related duties
• Keeping track of correspondence - Fan Mail / gifting / charity requests

Person Specification:
* Must have 2 years PA experience, ideally within the music industry
* Excellent organisational skills and attention to detail
* Must be highly discreet & trustworthy due to the confidential nature of this role
* Hours will be determined on application. The candidate will need to be available to answer calls / messages outside of hours if needed.

APPLY
