Partner Manager - Music

Incredible opportunity for a highly organised and confident Partner Manager to manage the key physical retailer relationships at an established Music and Entertainment Company.

As a natural communicator, you will be responsible for liaising with the companies physical retailers and developing on existing, strong relationships.

Based in central London offices, we’re looking for a creative thinker with commercial and strategic experience in

account management within the music industry.

Key features will include:

Manage business plans in collaboration with partners, agreeing on clear annual targets

Create promotional events to assist with the exploitation of new releases

Build and develop lasting relationships with current and new partners

The ideal candidate will:

Have strong account management / client relationship experience

Fantastic presentational skills, with the ability to engage with partners and with the wider team

Have the ability to lead commercial negotiations

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this fantastic Partner Manager opportunity, please apply now!