Partnership Manager

About You

You thrive on building new connections and forging strong relationships with people and businesses that share our passion for equalising access to music. You’ll have proven experience in a partnerships, business development or fundraising role, with a strong track record of income generation and pipeline management.



You’re an outstanding communicator, skilled in engaging new people in your work. Your tenacious, organised, systematic approach make you highly effective in securing new business opportunities. You have an excellent understanding of the creative industries and current issues facing young people. You’re driven by social justice and the need to create a more equitable industry for the next generation.



Key responsibilities

To deliver and lead the Partnerships and Fundraising Strategy in line with business plan goals and income targets

Proactively grow, develop and manage a comprehensive partner pipeline, grading and monitoring the progress of each prospect

Create and deliver high quality partnership proposals, pitches, slide decks and funding applications

Maintain budgets for fundraising, monitoring income received against targets, income versus expenditure ratios and return on investment

Oversee the activities of fundraisers in the Engagement Team ensuring their active contribution and maintaining of the pipeline

Support the management of flagship engagement projects, e.g. Youth Music Awards, Give A Gig, and other events

Provide high quality account management to a portfolio of partners and supporters

Coordinate impact reports, case studies and comms activities to support successful account management of partner portfolio

Ensure that all supporters and regular or one-off donors are thanked in a timely fashion and kept in touch with on a regular basis

Attend relevant networking events and conferences to grow our supporter base and establish new partnerships

Continuously maintain Salesforce to ensure accurate and timely recording of all prospect progress and to produce regular, reconciled income reports

Update the Director’s Report each quarter with partnership and fundraising progress for trustees

Ensure the Engagement Director and CEO is up to date with partnership and fundraising progress and involved where appropriate in attending meetings and events

Line manage Engagement Assistant providing inspiring leadership, guidance and mentoring support including setting quarterly and annual objectives, carrying out 1to1s, and completing annual appraisal

Work in collaboration with colleagues across the charity to ensure effective communication of plans and progress

To actively contribute towards overall organisational strategy to embed a fundraising culture across the charity

Ensure that all fundraising processes are compliant with GDPR and Fundraising Regulator requirements, and consistently refresh your knowledge in relation to this

Other Duties

Play an active role as a manager in role modelling the behaviours and values of the charity

Attend the managers meetings, contributing towards the shared goal of achieving organisational excellence

Contribute to organisational business planning for both the implementation of the current business plan and the devising of the new one

Be proactive in identifying opportunities for learning and professional development to ensure continuous improvement

This job description is not necessarily an exhaustive list of duties but is intended to reflect a range of duties the post-holder will perform.



Person specification



Essential

Ability to think strategically and commercially coupled with an understanding of the fundraising landscape and the motivations behind donor support and effective partnership working

Strong interpersonal and relationship management skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with an ability to write and deliver high-quality, compelling presentations, pitches and proposals

Proactive and highly organised with the ability to successfully manage projects, pipelines and budgets

A great team worker with the ability to work collaboratively and flexibly

A professional approach and the ability to be persistent, tactful, diplomatic and to maintain confidentiality

Up-to-date knowledge of fundraising trends and practice

IT skills including e.g. Outlook, Word, Excel and database software

Desirable