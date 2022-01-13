Partnerships Manager UK

TicketSwap is on a mission to become the world’s favourite platform for fans to buy and sell tickets. With over 6 million users in 36 countries, TicketSwap’s goal is to provide a safe, secure and fair way for fans to experience their favourite artists, festivals, sports teams and more.

We are excited to grow our fanbase in 2022 - further boosted by our first ever funding round - which comes at a time when TicketSwap is expanding globally into new countries, as live events return all over the world.

To continue on this mission, we’re looking for someone to join our Partnerships team to help us in forging long-term relationships with ticketing companies, event organisers and venues in the UK to support our expansion throughout Europe and beyond.

Are you ready to accept the challenge?

What you can expect from the work

Own and create the sales strategy with the Senior Partnerships Manager for conquering the UK market;

You have excellent connections in the music and entertainment industry and can clearly identify new opportunities and determine their potential;

Identify and approach main contacts and decision makers;

You will need to hit ambitious targets;

Turn prospects into sales opportunities via your own network and cold calling

Maintain and build our network by being present at events and conferences;

Collaborate with other Partnerships managers in order to improve the sales strategy and process;

The role is a combination of sales, and relationship management. As the role matures, you should spend 70% of your time building new relationships and 30% managing your existing partnerships;

Travel is required to build relevant relationships and contribute to the bigger goal: Closing Partnerships.

About you

You’re an ambitious, energetic and positive person;

You’ve got a commercial mindset and are driven by hitting targets and forging new partnerships. You are a strong communicator and you know how to close the deal;

You have at least 5 years of experience in Partnerships and Business Development, preferably in the ticketing or live events industry. Experienced, connected candidates from an Artist/Music agency background or label also considered;

You can think outside the box, are not afraid to be ambitious, fail and try again harder. You see failure as learning and change as a way to evolve;

You have strong attention to detail and take pride in doing tasks correctly;

You are an English speaker, UK based with at least a bachelor’s degree.

TicketSwap Perks & Benefits

At TicketSwap we don't only care about a competitive salary. We want you to be happy and healthy and get the best result possible, every single day! That's why we're offering a range of perks and benefits that we hope will help you reach all your goals and ambitions in life and enjoy every moment in and around the office:

Diverse team with 15+ nationalities;

Macbook and a company phone;

Remote friendly environment;

Room for development & growth;

Introduction week at our Amsterdam HQ.

Excited and ready to join our team?

Apply via the following link and we'll get back to you as soon as possible!

https://jobs.ticketswap.com/partnerships-manager-uk/en