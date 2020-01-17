The Role

We are seeking an experienced and motivated Partnerships Manager to join our thriving Partnerships team. The successful candidate will lead the delivery of the highest quality experience for the Hall’s Private Box Partners, overseeing the account management of assigned corporate partners including the preparation and negotiation of contract renewals. The role will work with Head of Partnerships to deliver a varied range of venue and event partners for the Hall’s programme of events beyond the main stage.

The person

The ideal candidate would ideally have relationships and be able to demonstrate a proven track record of account managing high level partnerships, ideally in the charity, arts and/or live events sector. Clear, effective communication and interpersonal skills are essential, as is the ability to work under pressure, whist building and maintain key relationships.

Candidates will need a professional manner and excellent attention to detail, with strong administrative skills. The role would suit a confident leader and team player, who thrives in a fun and fast-paced environment.

Experience within, or understanding of the partnerships industry, live events (especially the arts), as well as a good knowledge partnerships in the charity sector are essential.

If you would like to be part of one of the world’s most iconic entertainment venues, with an unrivalled history of events and performances from world-class artists, please see the job description for more detailed information about this role and to apply, please click here.

The closing date for all applications is midday on Monday 3rd February 2020.

The Royal Albert Hall is a registered charity (no. 254543) and strives to be an equal opportunities employer.