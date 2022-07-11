GIXON - Bring the Music!



GIXON will impact millions of people by enabling them to connect directly to local musicians via our app.

GIXON brings a fresh perspective to the tired and inefficient live music market, providing instant and easy

access to both customers and artists.

Our mission is to reimagine live music, and deliver an authentic and unique experience to our users.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFdvDyDrvQM

WHY YOU SHOULD APPLY:



Yes, developing the largest and fastest-growing live music booking app is a real challenge, but very

rewarding. We are expanding our Growth marketing team, and looking for a Performance Marketing

Manager to work in collaboration with our creative team and support campaign management for Google

App campaigns locally and globally.



WHAT YOU'LL DO:

Manage Google Ads & App campaigns with end-to-end responsibility from setup to outcomes.

Work with the growth marketing lead to create and support strategies for your channels.

Analyze and report KPIs. Work closely with data scientists to ensure sophisticated data analysis support.

Work with the creative team to identify and implement new marketing trends in ad assets that will stand out against the competition.

Build and maintain relationships with mobile marketing partners relevant for your channels.

Experiment with new strategies, channels, content.

WHO YOU ARE:

You have a thorough knowledge of Google Ads & App campaigns, with demonstrated success from prior roles.

You have experience in data analysis and reporting using tools like Data Studio, Tableau, or similar.

You have a good understanding of mobile marketing technologies regarding attribution, conversion, event tracking, automated bidding, cohort analysis, etc.

NICE TO HAVES:

Proficiency with SEO and App Store optimization.

Capabilities with other user acquisition networks.

Data analysis using SQL.

Experience with SaaS products



WHAT WE OFFER

You'll have a meaningful and profound impact on the lives of thousands of musicians, as well as future artists from around the world.

You'll get a competitive compensation package - salary, equity options, and work in an awesome office in the heart of Helsinki.

We have lots of perks and quirks: lunch, sports & culture, health, dental, and public transport benefits.



HOW TO APPLY



Send us your application and CV (in English). Let's make the world a stage together!

ABOUT GIXON

GIXON is the fastest-growing, fully automated live music booking app in the world. Based in Helsinki,

Finland, GIXON has developed a digital marketplace which connects artists with users for Private and

Corporate events!

CANDIDATE PRIVACY

Here at GIXON, we take your privacy seriously. We only retain your personal data for recruiting purposes.

You can read more about candidate privacy in our Privacy Notice.