Personal Assistant / Office Manager (Maternity Cover)

Reporting to: Co-CEO & Co-President

Department: Executive Support / Admin



Fixed term: 9 months

Overview

An experienced and dedicated PA/Office Manager is needed to support the Co-CEO and Co-President of TaP Music. The successful candidate will provide effective assistance to them and the wider team, as well as overseeing Office Management duties in the London office

Main purpose of role

Responsibilities include; but are not limited to:

Managing diaries and scheduling; coordinate calls and meetings, both in-person or virtual

Booking travel and accommodation, process visas and issue itineraries wherever necessary

Front of house support; welcome guests, prepare meeting rooms and set up A/V equipment

Processing expenses and filing receipts associated with business costs or client recharges

Assisting Co-CEO with occasional personal, household or family-related errands and tasks

Booking taxis, ground transport and couriers for Co-CEO, Co-President, wider team and clients

Assisting with monitoring website inbox; take initiative to reply or forward to relevant contacts

Screening and redistributing post/deliveries for Co-CEO, Co-President, wider team and clients

Overseeing management of company supplier accounts and subscriptions for office supplies

Ensuring supplies and stationery are replenished regularly, and keeping the office well organised

Providing support to wider team with ad-hoc tasks as directed

Be available to assist outside of usual office hours as reasonably required

Providing holiday/sickness cover for TaP Music EA as needed

Person specification

A minimum of 2 years experience in a similar role(s), ideally as a PA or Team Assistant

Proactive and diligent; uses initiative and maintains meticulous attention to detail at all times

A flexible approach to work; anticipates what needs to be done and adapts to meet deadlines

Excellent IT skills; must be proficient using MS Office and Apple products, such as MacMail and iCal

Ability to remain calm and focused when subject to high pressure or increased workload

Conscientious; responds positively to instruction and demonstrates commitment to role

Impeccable organisation and communication skills, both verbal and written

Tactful and diplomatic with an approachable and personable demeanour

High level of literacy and good numeric skills desirable

Diversity & Inclusion

TaP Music is an equal opportunities employers. They embrace diversity and are committed to a working environment where no one will be treated less favourably on grounds of their sex, race, disability, sexual orientation, religion, belief or age

The company presents this job description as a guide to the major areas and duties for which the jobholder is accountable. However, the business operates in an environment that demands change and the jobholder's specific responsibilities and activities will vary and develop. Therefore, the job description should be seen as indicative and not as a permanent, definitive and exhaustive statement