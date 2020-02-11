Personal Assistant to Established Artist

An established female artist is looking for a full time Personal Assistant to assist with the day to day management of all areas of her business and personal life.



Applicants should have at least 2 years experience working for high profile individuals in the entertainment industry and be comfortable working in a fast paced, pressured environment.



The role will include everything from travelling with the artist on tour, managing her busy schedule and supporting her during busy campaign periods as well as assisting with the running of the client’s home. They will be highly organised, efficient and have a ‘no job is too big or too small’ attitude.



Self-motivation and a strong sense of initiative are essential qualities for the successful candidate as well as an ability to be thoughtful and proactive with all tasks.



The candidate will be happy to work in and around London as well as at the artist’s personal residence (outside of London) and it is essential that they hold a UK driving license.

This role requires a large amount of commitment and will require the candidate to prioritise the occupation above all else where possible. This is an exciting opportunity for someone who is keen to further their career in the entertainment industry as a personal assistant and day-to-day manager.