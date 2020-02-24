Personal Assistant to Group Director

We are a rapidly expanding Entertainment company with offices in London and USA.

This is a full-time permanent role based in our London office, and with an immediate start.

Salary: competitive

Inclusion in our company pension scheme and healthcare benefits after satisfactory probation period.

Assisting the Group Director, you will be

Working on different projects he is involved with across the business

Managing his diary in Microsoft Outlook, working across different time zones

Organising travel to USA or other destinations for business

Structuring internal company meetings and preparing meeting agendas

Attending internal meetings and taking notes – following up action points

Managing documents for filing on our cloud system

Assist in all legal and financial obligations

Prepare PowerPoint presentations

Reconciling invoices and receipts

Assist in ensuring clear and regular communication to all personnel

The company portfolio is currently expanding so there may be further duties added to the above and the ability for the right candidate to progress in this position.

You will be fully versed in the Microsoft package for Mac; Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneDrive. The Group Director’s diary is constantly changing, so good organisational skills are key to keeping on top of this.

Our environment is constantly evolving, and the company is currently undergoing positive growth. The ideal candidate will be very motivated and pro-active with the ability to be flexible and show initiative. Calmness and a logical approach are important.

The person we are looking for will be naturally energetic and hard working. The role would suit someone who has been in a similar PA for a few years. While the company promotes respecting staff personal time, the role will require calls/emails during weekends or evenings and the person we are looking for will be used to occasional out of hours calls.

Due to the high volume of applicants, we will not be able to respond to all unsuccessful applicants.

NO AGENCIES.