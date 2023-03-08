Personal Assistant to the CEO

Join the award winning Independent Society of Musicians

Central London – PA to the CEO

Permanent and Full Time – £36 - £38K

The award-winning ISM is the dynamic, change making professional body for musicians. With a current membership of over 11,000, the ISM is known for its campaigning and policy work as well as services ranging from legal advice and advocacy to counselling and professional development.

The CEO is now looking for a highly effective, proactive and confident Personal Assistant who can work closely with her to manage all aspects of her work from taking minutes and working with the Board to managing a very complex diary. You will also work closely with the campaigning team.

To be considered for this role, you will be able to demonstrate significant effectiveness of providing support to a senior Executive. You must be confident with Microsoft Office packages, Teams and Zoom and will be able to tackle all areas of work with a can-do attitude. You will be a fast and accurate typist, have excellent interpersonal skills and be able to work with a wide range of stakeholders including senior Parliamentarians. You will be proactive, always willing to go the extra mile, have excellent attention to detail and understand the importance of confidentiality and discretion.

You will be joining a professional staff team who are based in Bayswater, London. At the present time we are working to a hybrid model, working at least three days a week in the office.

For a full job description for this role please visit https://www.ism.org/about/vacancies

To apply please send a full CV and covering letter saying why you are right the person for the job to membership@ism.org and join us in supporting the music sector at this critical time.

Closing date is Monday 27 March at 9.00. Interviews will take place as and when applications are received.