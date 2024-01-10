Personal Assistant to The Company Director

We are a dynamic and innovative global music industry production company, committed to fostering creativity and supporting artists in reaching their full potential.

Based in North West London we are seeking a highly organised and proactive Personal Assistant to support our Executive team in a fast paced music industry environment. The ideal candidate will have the ability to multi-task, handling various administrative tasks and co-ordinating schedules whilst maintaining an eye for detail.

Responsibilities include:

Provide comprehensive administrative support to the Director, including managing calendars, travel arrangements and correspondence.

Co-ordinate meetings and events.

Act as a liaison when required between clients, artists and other industry professionals.

Handle confidential and sensitive information with discretion and professionalism.

Proactively identify opportunities to streamline processes and improve efficiency.

Candidate Requirements:

Previous experience as a Personal Assistant or an Administration Role, ideally in the music industry but not essential.

Strong organisational skills with the ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities effectively.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Proficient in MS Office Suite – Word, Excel etc.

Ability to adapt quickly to changing priorities and work under pressure.

Benefits