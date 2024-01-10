Your site will load in 16 seconds
Personal Assistant to The Company Director




Position:
Personal Assistant to The Company Director
Employer:
24/7 Productions Ltd
Category:
Personal Assistant
Location:
North West London
Salary:
Competitive Salary
Date Posted:
Jan 10th 2024
24/7 Productions Ltd
We are a dynamic and innovative global music industry production company, committed to fostering creativity and supporting artists in reaching their full potential. 

Based in North West London we are seeking a highly organised and proactive Personal Assistant to support our Executive team in a fast paced music industry environment. The ideal candidate will have the ability to multi-task, handling various administrative tasks and co-ordinating schedules whilst maintaining an eye for detail.

Responsibilities include: 

  • Provide comprehensive administrative support to the Director, including managing calendars, travel arrangements and correspondence.
  • Co-ordinate meetings and events.
  • Act as a liaison when required between clients, artists and other industry professionals.
  • Handle confidential and sensitive information with discretion and professionalism.
  • Proactively identify opportunities to streamline processes and improve efficiency.

Candidate Requirements:

  • Previous experience as a Personal Assistant or an Administration Role, ideally in the music industry but not essential.
  • Strong organisational skills with the ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities effectively.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Proficient in MS Office Suite – Word, Excel etc.
  • Ability to adapt quickly to changing priorities and work under pressure.

Benefits

  • Competitive salary.
  • Opportunity to work in a dynamic and creative environment.
  • Chance to collaborate with talented artists and industry professionals.
  • Room for growth and professional development.
