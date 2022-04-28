Personal Assistant to the Managing Director

Job Description:

This full-time position provides an opportunity to work at the highest level of the classical music industry. You will be assisting the Managing Director in all matters through this momentous transition period of building a brand-new, state-of-the-art concert venue and piano showroom in the heart of London – the C. Bechstein Hall and C. Bechstein Centre, to open in Wigmore Street in 2023. You will also be assisting in the day-to-day running of one of the most prestigious and experienced piano retailers in the country.

You will be part of our small and efficient team of 9 members of staff, with more staff joining when the C. Bechstein Centre opens. Our team ensures the smooth running of the shop as well as managing and overseeing the provision of our many services: the retailing of pianos, piano tuning, piano transportation, commercial and domestic piano hire, and rehearsal rooms hire.

You will mainly be working at our head office located at 142 Edgware Road. However, you may be required to work from our alternative site in Wigmore Street once it opens in the autumn of 2023.

Yearly Salary: £28,000 – £33,000 subject to experience.

Responsibilities:

To assist the managing director with all matters passed to you, including managing special projects, liaising with the MD on sensitive HR matters.

To be the GDPR lead of the business (training will be provided)

To manage all operational matters of the business, ensuring all maintenance issues are promptly seen to either by members of staff or external contractors.

To be the Health and Safety lead within the business.

To liaise with customers/suppliers regarding your own and other areas of the business as required.

To provide assistance for all departments, answering phones, taking payment, and so on, at busy times.

Skillset

We are looking for a candidate that