Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Personal Assistant




Position:
Personal Assistant
Employer:
Shaw Thing Management
Category:
Personal Assistant
Location:
London
Salary:
Salary based on experience.
Date Posted:
Apr 4th 2023
Shaw Thing Management
APPLY

Established in 1994, Shaw Thing Management is a boutique management company representing talent across the Entertainment Industry, specialising in Music. The company was founded by Hillary Shaw who has over 30 years’ extensive experience across all facets of the music industry, in particular management. The position of the personal assistant will be responsible for and working directly with the Managing Director and Founder, Hillary Shaw.

Responsibilities to include, but not limited to:

  • Diary Management – schedules appointments/confirms meetings/maintains daily schedules.
  • Composes and generates letters and memos, back-ups proof reading, and editing on documents prepared by supervisor
  • Work with Hillary to coordinate and streamline communication across meetings and deadlines.
  • Budgets
  • Create and maintains files.
  • Organizing personnel for photoshoots, video shoots, and recording sessions 

Basic Qualifications:

  • Preferable experience in the music and entertainment industry

Desired skills:

  • Excellent written, verbal, and interpersonal skills with the ability to interface with staff, internal and external contacts.
  • Ability to be adept at multi-tasking, prioritizing, and managing projects in a fast-paced environment.
  • Proficiency with Word, Excel and PowerPoint
  • Attending meetings and music events with Hillary and/or representing STM

Eligibility requirements:

  • Interested candidates must submit a resume/CV online to be considered to pippa@shawthingmanagement.com 
  • Available to start as soon as possible
  • Salary based on experience

 

APPLY
You May be Interested in...
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023