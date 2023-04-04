Established in 1994, Shaw Thing Management is a boutique management company representing talent across the Entertainment Industry, specialising in Music. The company was founded by Hillary Shaw who has over 30 years’ extensive experience across all facets of the music industry, in particular management. The position of the personal assistant will be responsible for and working directly with the Managing Director and Founder, Hillary Shaw.

Responsibilities to include, but not limited to:

Diary Management – schedules appointments/confirms meetings/maintains daily schedules.

Composes and generates letters and memos, back-ups proof reading, and editing on documents prepared by supervisor

Work with Hillary to coordinate and streamline communication across meetings and deadlines.

Budgets

Create and maintains files.

Organizing personnel for photoshoots, video shoots, and recording sessions

Basic Qualifications:

Preferable experience in the music and entertainment industry

Desired skills:

Excellent written, verbal, and interpersonal skills with the ability to interface with staff, internal and external contacts.

Ability to be adept at multi-tasking, prioritizing, and managing projects in a fast-paced environment.

Proficiency with Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Attending meetings and music events with Hillary and/or representing STM

Eligibility requirements: