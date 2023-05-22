We are seeking a highly organised and efficient Personal Assistant to support a well-known DJ/producer for one day a week (Mondays) and half a day ad-hoc (remote work).

The ideal candidate will be reliable, organised, and able to adapt to different tasks. The role will involve managing the DJ's schedule, booking appointments, invoicing, liaising with management, and assisting with administrative tasks.

Responsibilities:

Manage the DJ's calendar, including scheduling appointments and meetings

Handle administrative tasks such as answering emails, creating invoices, organising paperwork, and managing expenses

Assist with social media management, including posting content and engaging with fans

Having regular communications with the DJ's management team and agents

Perform other duties as required by the DJ

Requirements:

Proven experience as a personal assistant or similar role

Excellent organisational and time-management skills

Ability to multitask and prioritise tasks effectively

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

Ability to maintain confidentiality and exercise discretion

Flexibility to work additional hours as required

This is a part-time freelance position, with a commitment of one day per week (Mondays are most ideal) and a half-day ad-hoc. The pay will be on a day rate. If you are looking to enter the music industry, we encourage you to apply. Any further questions, please don't hesitate to get in touch.