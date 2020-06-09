Physical Release Manager - Music

Central London

Competitive Salary

Fantastic opportunity for a highly confident and organised Release Manager to oversee the delivery of physical and digital products for release campaigns at a leading UK Record Label.

As a music sales expert, you will be responsible for getting physical releases/products ready and live for sale across all retail partners.

Key features will include:

· Working closely with the Marketing, A&R and Admin teams to monitor the product from initiation to release

· Liaising with artists and management to sign off physical artwork

· Providing label copy, catalogue numbers and UPCs to designers

The ideal candidate will be:

· Highly organised, delivery and deadline focused with the ability to multi task

· A relationship builder with a proven track record on music releases, in particular physical as well as experience at a Label

· An efficient communicator that understands the importance of confidential and sensitive information

If your experience matches the requirements above and you are interested in finding out more about this incredible Release Manager opportunity, please apply now!

