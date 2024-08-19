As a PR Account Manager at MOTIF, you will be at the forefront of shaping and executing innovative public relations strategies that make waves across the industry. Reporting directly to the Director, you will have the opportunity to craft and implement cutting-edge PR campaigns, maintain and grow our prestigious client base, and build powerful relationships with key media players.

Your expertise in the live music and entertainment sector will be the driving force behind impactful campaigns that not only resonate with our clients but also set new industry standards. With a strong roster of editorial contacts spanning music, entertainment, culture, and lifestyle, you'll have the tools to create and execute high impact, unique media strategies that elevate MOTIF’s clients to new heights.

This role offers unparalleled variety and scope. You'll collaborate with leading design studios on international tours for some of the world’s biggest artists, develop integrated creative campaigns for top-tier music brands, and drive album release strategies for headline artists. Whether working on local initiatives or global campaigns, B2C or B2B, you'll be part of a dynamic environment where no two days are the same.

WHO WE ARE

MOTIF is a creative and entertainment PR agency based in London. We represent a wide range of high-profile international clients in design, the creative industries, music, and live entertainment. Leaders in their fields, our clients are known for creating monumental events and cultural moments that have captured the imaginations of millions worldwide.

We deliver inspired and creative storytelling solutions to help our clients connect with audiences throughout the world and ensure their stories are heard. At MOTIF, we are passionate about delivering exciting and innovative results that make a difference to our clients. Creativity and positive communication are at the core of everything we do.

MOTIF works with clients who are leaders and are shaping the future of live entertainment. As MOTIF continues to grow, we’re looking for a dynamic individual who shares our passion for creativity and the live entertainment sector. Join us at MOTIF, where you'll be part of a diverse and inclusive team that's committed to pushing boundaries, fostering innovation, and making a lasting impact.

Key Responsibilities:

Strategise, execute and manage media relation campaigns across, music, lifestyle, travel and music business media

Manage, influence and guide junior team members and provide ongoing support

Day-to-day point person for high level clients

Develop media outreach strategies and timelines for campaign launches, news announcements and new client projects

Develop and implement comprehensive PR strategies to promote client events and projects

Build and maintain strong relationships with media outlets, journalists, influencers, and industry professionals, working to secure positive coverage for MOTIF’s clients

Write and distribute press releases, media kits, and other PR materials.

Coordinate and manage press conferences, media events, and interviews.

Monitor media coverage and analyse PR campaign effectiveness.

Collaborate with marketing, social media, and event teams to ensure cohesive messaging and branding.

Manage crisis communication and respond to media inquiries promptly and professionally.

Stay updated on industry trends and leverage new opportunities for PR initiatives.

Maintain active involvement in and the relationship with the music, live entertainment, art, design, travel and culture communities

Requirements:

2+ years experience as a PR Account Manager or in a similar role in the live music and entertainment industry.

Passion for music and live entertainment

Experience managing teams

Established relationships with media within MOTIF’s areas of focus including travel, lifestyle, music, art & culture

Strong network of media contacts and relationships within the industry.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to craft compelling narratives and create engaging content.

Experience in managing PR campaigns from concept to execution.

Strong organisational skills and the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Creative thinker with a proactive and results-driven approach.

What We Offer:

Competitive salary and benefits package.

Opportunity to work with a passionate and dedicated team.

Access to exclusive events and performances.

Professional development and growth opportunities.

A vibrant and inclusive work environment.

Hybrid working

Access to CIPR training programs

Opportunities for career advancement

Competitive salary and bonus scheme

MOTIF is committed to creating an inclusive environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds and experiences

Salary: Competitive

How to Apply: Send a cover letter and CV to david@pathconsult.co.uk

Application Deadline: 13 September 2024