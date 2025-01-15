PR And Plugger

We are seeking an experienced Radio/DJ/Playlist Plugger to join our team. As a Plugger, you will be responsible for promoting our artists' music to Radio/DJ/Playlist, ETC. securing plays, and helping them gain the recognition they deserve. If you have a deep understanding of the music landscape, a network of industry contacts, and a proven track record of successful radio promotion campaigns, we want to hear from you.

Plugger Key Responsibilities:

- Targeted research and outreach to global DJs, Radio Producers and Playlist Curators through meticulous data collection, delving into target markets and familiarising yourself with national, regional and local Electronic music scenes and provide follow up to secure airplay.

- Term-length project aimed at building our third-party Spotify Playlisting network.

- Contribute to the expansion of our DJ promo database.

- Establishing and nurturing relationships with global DJs / Radio Producers / Curators and wider industry contacts.

- Assisting in general day-to-day tasks.

- Develop and execute strategic promotion campaigns.

- Identify and target radio stations, formats, and regions that align with the artist's target audience.

- Monitor and track the progress of radio promotion campaigns, including airplay statistics and chart performance.

- Adapt and adjust strategies as needed to achieve campaign goals.

- Provide regular reports and updates to artists and the company on campaign progress.

- Curating PHONO's in-house Spotify playlists every week.

PR

- Crafting, editing, and reviewing press releases

- Working with Phono’s Artists to create short and long-term social media goals and then make them a reality

- Press release distribution to media platforms

- Conducting interviews with talent

- Contributing and managing PR campaigns

- Scheduling and managing mailing list communications

- Assisting in routine management tasks

- Constructing and updating progress reports for Phono’s Artists and releases

Skills Required:

Graphic Design/Video Editing skills (Adobe Suite/Canva etc)

Competence with social media content creation/planning tools

Has a fundamental knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite (particularly Word & Excel)

Can meet project deadlines consistently

Has an eloquent and creative command of the English language

Can produce engaging, editorial-style articles akin to DJ Mag or Mixmag

Benefits of Working With Us:

We are all fully remote - work from home, or your local coffee shop, wherever suits you!

We offer flexibility, as long as you get the job done, how and when is up to you!

We have team and company wide huddles, to ensure everyone is as involved and as connected, as they choose to be.

We provide a fun work environment, where we collaborate, support and celebrate each others successes.

We hold competitions, outings and company events

We live and breathe our values!

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Electronic music, collaborating with top DJs, Producers, Labels and brands.

Join up with the family at PHONO SOUNDS UK – a music company that is rapidly growing into one of the industry’s most prominent sounds

Expand your professional network within the music industry.

Work with a business that is a family and nurtures professional and personal growth.

Receive comprehensive support for continuous learning and skill enhancement.

Be a part of a dynamic team of music industry experts with a global reach.

COMMUNICATION - RESULTS DRIVEN - TRANSPARENCY - ACCOUNTABLE - POSITIVE AND RESILIENT – EMPATHY

Job Type: Freelance

Pay: £15 an hour

Application question(s):

Experience:

Plugging and PR : 2 year (required)

The company presents this job description as a guide to the major areas and duties for which the jobholder is accountable. However, the business operates in an environment that demands change and the jobholder's specific responsibilities and activities will vary and develop. Therefore, the job description should be seen as indicative and not as a permanent, definitive, and exhaustive statement



We remain committed to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. We know it fosters a culture where you can truly belong, contribute, and grow. We encourage applications from people of any age, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, religion, ethnicity, disability, veteran status, and any other characteristic or identity.