Press and Promotions Co-ordinator

Hours: 9.30am – 6pm, Monday – Friday

About

Snapper Music Ltd – home of Kscope, Peaceville and Madfish labels are looking for an experienced press & promotions coordinator, looking to take the next step in their career.

The ideal candidate

Will have a minimum of 2 years PR experience within a music related business. The ability to work on multiple projects across the different labels, manage competing deadlines and an excellent level of written and verbal communication are all essential skills in this role. A good understanding of the international media landscape is preferred.

Role Responsibilities

The role would include but not be limited to:

Coordinating all promotional activities across album and live campaigns

Managing international & domestic freelance PR teams

Direct PR to UK and various international territories on select projects

Writing and creation of press releases, product sales sheets, newsletters and label website content

Managing interview schedules with PRs, artist and management

Creation and circulation of weekly promo and artist activity reports – internally and to management

Daily updates of media results for social media sharing

Guestlist admin and coordination / ticket buys

Department administration eg: scanning / collating press clippings, quotes sheets, tour lists

Research: for future campaigns

UK Radio Servicing on select projects

Assisting/overseeing promotional events and video shoots

Attending events / gigs as label representative

Label website / media & page management

Assistance with social media asset creation

Opportunity to be involved with the Kscope Podcast – scheduling, assistant production & distribution

Skills required:

High level of organisation skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong attention to detail

Build successful relationships with 3 rd parties

parties Manage own workload and competing deadlines

Good knowledge of working with Haulix or similar ipool promo system

Competent in Excel and Google docs/sheets

WordPress experience

Basic Adobe skills

Applicants should respond with a covering letter and CV to Johnny Wilks – johnny@snappermusic.co.uk no later than Friday 19th January