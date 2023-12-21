Press and Promotions Co-ordinator

Hours: 9.30am – 6pm, Monday – Friday
About
Snapper Music Ltd – home of Kscope, Peaceville and Madfish labels are looking for an experienced press & promotions coordinator, looking to take the next step in their career.
The ideal candidate
- Will have a minimum of 2 years PR experience within a music related business. The ability to work on multiple projects across the different labels, manage competing deadlines and an excellent level of written and verbal communication are all essential skills in this role. A good understanding of the international media landscape is preferred.
Role Responsibilities
The role would include but not be limited to:
- Coordinating all promotional activities across album and live campaigns
- Managing international & domestic freelance PR teams
- Direct PR to UK and various international territories on select projects
- Writing and creation of press releases, product sales sheets, newsletters and label website content
- Managing interview schedules with PRs, artist and management
- Creation and circulation of weekly promo and artist activity reports – internally and to management
- Daily updates of media results for social media sharing
- Guestlist admin and coordination / ticket buys
- Department administration eg: scanning / collating press clippings, quotes sheets, tour lists
- Research: for future campaigns
- UK Radio Servicing on select projects
- Assisting/overseeing promotional events and video shoots
- Attending events / gigs as label representative
- Label website / media & page management
- Assistance with social media asset creation
- Opportunity to be involved with the Kscope Podcast – scheduling, assistant production & distribution
Skills required:
- High level of organisation skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Strong attention to detail
- Build successful relationships with 3rd parties
- Manage own workload and competing deadlines
- Good knowledge of working with Haulix or similar ipool promo system
- Competent in Excel and Google docs/sheets
- WordPress experience
- Basic Adobe skills
Applicants should respond with a covering letter and CV to Johnny Wilks – johnny@snappermusic.co.uk no later than Friday 19th January