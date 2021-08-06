Title: Press Manager



Salary: Based on experience



Annual Leave: 20 days per year + 8 bank holidays



Hours: 10.00am – 6.00pm (Monday – Friday)



Location: Camden, London, NW1



A bit about us: -

Established in 2009 Listen Up offer a tailored range of bespoke radio, club,

streaming, online and print promotion campaigns globally through our LA and

London offices. In 2014 after recognising a gap in the market we moved our services

stateside and opened an additional arm of the business in LA. Working across a

wide range of genres including electronic, hip hop, r&b, pop and alternative, we

place our clients directly in the spotlight with the experience and knowhow to

oversee thoughtful, effective and engaging campaigns. With a client roster boasting

the likes of Doja Cat, MK, Black Coffee, Becky Hill, Ivorian Doll, The Martinez

Brothers, Jamie Jones and more, Listen Up are now recognised as one of the

market leaders in the world of music promotion services. We have grown massively

over the last 10 years with offices in both the UK and US, and 3 companies working

under our Listen Up umbrella.



Where you step in: -

We are currently recruiting for a highly motivated Press Manager with a passion for

music and industry relevant experience to join our rapidly growing team.

A Press Manager will have their own roster of artists / events to handle and are

encouraged to nurture relationships with both company clients and the wider

industry.



The skills you will bring:



Essential





1-2 years’ experience in a similar role

Demonstrates strong interpersonal skills across all levels

Keeps up to date with contemporary trends and news within music, media and entertainment

Existing relationships with music journalists

Ability to develop campaign strategies for client releases

Great relationship building skills – get to know the artists and management in a friendly but professional way, as well as press

Effective verbal and written communication skills

Strong organisational skills with the ability to prioritise workload and juggle a variety of different tasks



The key focus areas of this role are:





Develop campaign strategies for client releases with help from senior staff

Develop strong relationships with print and online journalists

Deliver successful press campaigns for clients

Build relationships with clients

Attend both new and existing client meets with senior members of staff

What to expect from us:



You will be based in our offices within the vibrant heart of Camden, a few minutes’

walk from excellent transport links with the added delights of the world famous

market.



We value and listen to our staff whilst maintaining a fun collaborative environment,

encourage new ideas and offer career progression. Our staff events are legendary

and you will be joining our well established team where you will be given genuine

care and support from your colleagues and Directors.



*Please note that due to the volume of applications we receive we may not be able

to respond to all applications but thank you for your interest in working with us,

please keep an eye out on our website for any future opportunities.

*Listen Up is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applications from all

suitably qualified persons regardless of their race, sex, disability, religion/belief,

sexual orientation or age.

*We will process your data in accordance to relevant Data Protection Laws.



If you are interested in working with us, please apply by emailing a cover letter

outlining how you reach our essential requirements along with a copy of your

CV to recruitment@listen-up.biz