Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Press Officer / Radio Plugger




Position:
Press Officer / Radio Plugger
Employer:
Baxter PR
Category:
PR
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
Dependent on Experience
Date Posted:
Feb 26th 2020
Baxter PR
APPLY

Baxter PR is a music and entertainment agency working with a variety of international stars, new artists and bands, venues and festivals across an array of genres.

We’re looking for someone with a minimum of two years’ experience as a music PR or plugger to join our team in Shoreditch, London.

The successful applicant will possess the following:

  • An in-depth knowledge of the media landscape
  • Strong existing relationships with a variety of journalists, producers etc
  • The ability to devise smart, comprehensive PR campaigns across print, online, radio and TV
  • Experience of breaking new artists and working with established acts

Salary is dependent on experience.

www.baxterpr.com

APPLY
You May be Interested in...
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020