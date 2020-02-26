Press Officer / Radio Plugger

Baxter PR is a music and entertainment agency working with a variety of international stars, new artists and bands, venues and festivals across an array of genres.
We’re looking for someone with a minimum of two years’ experience as a music PR or plugger to join our team in Shoreditch, London.
The successful applicant will possess the following:
- An in-depth knowledge of the media landscape
- Strong existing relationships with a variety of journalists, producers etc
- The ability to devise smart, comprehensive PR campaigns across print, online, radio and TV
- Experience of breaking new artists and working with established acts
Salary is dependent on experience.