Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Press Officer




Position:
Press Officer
Employer:
Southbank Centre
Category:
Music
Location:
London
Salary:
£26,000-27,000
Date Posted:
Feb 4th 2022
Reference
000323
Southbank Centre
APPLY

About Us

Southbank Centre is a national flagship cultural institution. It is Europe’s largest arts centre and one of the UK’s top five visitor attractions, occupying an 11-acre site that sits in the midst of London’s most vibrant cultural quarter on the South Bank of the Thames.

Its impact and reach are significant and it is respected internationally as a convener of great artists and diverse audiences and for being entrepreneurial and innovative in response to a volatile and changing financial landscape. Southbank Centre is a charity that is determined to demonstrate its ambition to remain innovative, disruptive and experimental in what it does and to be highly relevant to the artists it wants to work with and to the audiences it wants to attract.

Southbank Centre believes that a commitment to diversity and inclusion helps it be a more relevant and effective organisation.

Our Artistic Mission

Southbank Centre exists to provide great artistic experiences for everyone. Through art, we invite our visitors to enjoy shared cultural encounters together. To gaze. To listen. To be moved. To discover a new idea or a new perspective. We are proud that for the last 70 years, the performances and exhibitions here have moved millions. We have provided a home for art and for artists. A community centred on art, where everyone, no matter their job, helps make the experience.

We create a place where as many people as possible can come together to experience bold, unusual, entertaining and eye-opening work. We want to take people out of the everyday, every day

Our values

Champion Greatness

We seek out great artists and give them the space to present their best work

Take the lead

We make sure we’re at the forefront of the arts – provoking and inspiring, not just following it

Open up the arts

Not everyone will love everything, but we make sure there’s something here for everyone

Have fun

We’re serious about the arts – but not stuffy. Culture here can be playful, provocative, exciting and entertaining. It is a joy not a duty

As a leading multi-arts centre in London, this is an exciting PR opportunity to work as a Press Officer at the Southbank Centre across contemporary art, literature, spoken word, performance, comedy and music. We’re looking for a proactive, dynamic Press Officer who has a desire to promote the Southbank Centre’s world class cultural programme and positively communicate our artistic vision. The successful candidate will have exceptional writing and proofreading skills, a proven track record in pro-actively pitching stories, drafting compelling media and PR materials plus a ‘digital first’ approach to all communications planning. 

The Southbank Centre Way

The Southbank Centre Way is a framework that sets out how we want our people to work together. It describes the qualities that drive our ability to inspire, provoke and transform lives and illustrates behaviours that make Southbank Centre a warm and welcoming place to work, perform or visit. The language that forms the Southbank Centre Way comes from the people who work here. We have captured their words to help everyone we work with understand us. 

Click to find out more about the Southbank Centre Way.

We reserve the right to close the advert early if enough applications are received.

APPLY
You May be Interested in...
Southbank Centre

Senior Press Officer

London
Clwb Ifor Bach

Technical Officer

Cardiff
Sony Music Publishing,

Junior Digital Analyst

UK - London
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022