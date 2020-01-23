BIMM, The British and Irish Modern Music Institute, has colleges in eight musically

renowned cities – London, Berlin, Dublin, Brighton, Manchester, Bristol, Hamburg and

Birmingham – and is proud to be the largest and leading provider of contemporary music

education in Europe.

The institute has Taught Degree Awarding Powers, enabling them to offer and award a

broad range of Higher and Further Education music courses – including BA Honours

Degrees, nationally accredited Diplomas, Postgraduate Degrees and Teaching Certificates.

Their professional, highly vocational and real-world courses include studies in guitar, bass,

drums, vocals, keyboards, songwriting, music production, music business, music marketing,

media & communication, event management and teaching.

They are seeking an individual well connected in the creative industries with good

commercial experience and the ability to ensure high academic and creative standards to

become Principal of BIMM Manchester.

Excellent knowledge of Further and Higher Education, as well as a strong understanding of the

music industry, are essential. The post holder will be used to working to tight deadlines and

ensuring that staff and students alike are able to meet exacting standards of educational

excellence.

Wild Search are conducting this search. For further information and to download the

brief please visit: https://www.wildsearch.org/opportunities/bimmmanchester-

principal

Amy Wevill and Edward Wild are managing the process and may be contacted on

0207 233 2230 or by email: bimm@wildsearch.org