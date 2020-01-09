Job Description: Producer/Music Supervisor
Production:
- Manage production and music supervision ensuring high-quality output in order to increase conversion rate.
- A track record of producing music for advertising, working with composers, organising sessions and contacts with musicians, vocalists and studios.
- Understand the requirements of a client’s brief and provide creative support and guidance.
- Attend briefings and presentations with clients.
- Expert knowledge and experience of the music research and licensing process in advertising, film and TV.
- Explore opportunities that seek brand and artist partnerships that go beyond traditional sync and with a planned single release in conjunction with the launch of a TV campaign.
- Encourage writing and production collaborations of both in-house composer team and external composers, writers, arrangers and remixers.
- Expand Adelphoi's network of world-class composers, artists, musicians, fixers, programmers, mixers, studios, remixers that aim to improve productions.
- Build a network of artist/band talent - upcoming signed and unsigned artists/band open to bespoke tracks written for brands.
- Stay ahead of the latest production techniques, trends, and equipment.
- Strong attention to detail and experience in signing off all paperwork when closing a project.
New Business:
- Maintain existing relationships to obtain leads and attend meetings when appropriate and necessary.
- Gain knowledge of leads across the team and offering creative support on teams' presentations as well as a creative sounding board.
PR/Events/Industry:
- Attending industry events and conferences, eg. awards dos, Cannes, and gigs.
- Sign up to judging panels for awards.
Remuneration:
Dependent on experience, with additional bonus structure - monthly individual and team targets.