Position:
Producer / Music Supervisor
Employer:
Adelphoi Music
Category:
Music
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Jan 21st 2020
Reference
DoE
Adelphoi Music
Job Description: Producer/Music Supervisor

 Production:

  • Manage production and music supervision ensuring high-quality output in order to increase conversion rate.
  • A track record of producing music for advertising, working with composers, organising sessions and contacts with musicians, vocalists and studios.
  • Understand the requirements of a client’s brief and provide creative support and guidance.
  • Attend briefings and presentations with clients.
  • Expert knowledge and experience of the music research and licensing process in advertising, film and TV.
  • Explore opportunities that seek brand and artist partnerships that go beyond traditional sync and with a planned single release in conjunction with the launch of a TV campaign.
  • Encourage writing and production collaborations of both in-house composer team and external composers, writers, arrangers and remixers.
  • Expand Adelphoi's network of world-class composers, artists, musicians, fixers, programmers, mixers, studios, remixers that aim to improve productions.
  • Build a network of artist/band talent - upcoming signed and unsigned artists/band open to bespoke tracks written for brands.
  • Stay ahead of the latest production techniques, trends, and equipment.
  • Strong attention to detail and experience in signing off all paperwork when closing a project.

New Business:

  • Maintain existing relationships to obtain leads and attend meetings when appropriate and necessary.
  • Gain knowledge of leads across the team and offering creative support on teams' presentations as well as a creative sounding board.

PR/Events/Industry:

  • Attending industry events and conferences, eg. awards dos, Cannes, and gigs.
  • Sign up to judging panels for awards.

Remuneration:

Dependent on experience, with additional bonus structure - monthly individual and team targets.

 

