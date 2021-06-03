Role: Producer/Music Supervisor

Adelphoi Music is one of the world’s leading music agencies, based in the heart of Covent Garden, London, and in the centre of Amsterdam. We work together with leading brands, agencies and production companies worldwide to create and source music and sound for commercials, short films and branded content, and on sonic identity projects.

Please see our work on www.adelphoimusic.com

Job Description:

We are looking for a candidate who demonstrates a proven track record of music supervision in the advertising industry - between 3 and 5 years is preferable - with a high rate of conversion across both production of bespoke composition and sound design, and sourcing, negotiation and licensing of existing tracks. The right candidate is proactive, organised, targets-driven, and comfortable presenting ideas to our clients, and maintaining solid working relationships.

The role includes:

Production:

Managing production and music supervision taking pride in pushing creativity and original ideas, and ensuring exceptional output.

original ideas, and ensuring exceptional output. Attending briefings and presentations with clients, and demonstrating a detailed understanding of the requirements of a client’s brief and providing creative support and guidance.

understanding of the requirements of a client’s brief and providing creative support and guidance. Working with composers, organising sessions and contacts with musicians, vocalists and studios.

and studios. Demonstrating expert knowledge and experience of the music research and licensing process in advertising, film and TV, with good relationships with labels, publishers and artist management.

process in advertising, film and TV, with good relationships with labels, publishers and artist management. Expanding Adelphoi's network of world-class composers, artists, musicians, fixers, programmers, mixers, studios, remixers that aim to improve productions.

programmers, mixers, studios, remixers that aim to improve productions. Building a network of artist/band talent - upcoming signed and unsigned artists/bands open to writing bespoke tracks for brands.

open to writing bespoke tracks for brands. Staying ahead of the latest production techniques, trends, and equipment.

Strong attention to detail and experience in signing off all paperwork when closing a project.

project. An encyclopedic knowledge of music, old and new, across an eclectic range of genres.

New Business:

Building and maintaining existing relationships to obtain briefs and attend meetings.

Engaging in core business development activities to reach your set KPIs and targets, including daily communications, networking at industry events, parties, work functions and gigs.

PR/Events/Industry:

Attending industry events and conferences, eg. awards, Cannes, and gigs.

Signing up to judging panels for awards.

Remuneration:

Dependent on experience, with additional bonus structure, based on monthly individual and

team targets.