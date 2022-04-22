Producer/Music Supervisor

Adelphoi Music is a well-established, award-winning music and sound agency, crafting bespoke composition and sound design, producing re-records, and sourcing and licensing existing tracks for campaign films, and also audio branding. We have applied our expertise in music creation and supervision to work on global campaigns as well as those for more local markets around the world. We are looking for someone to help us build on our legacy of thirty years of creative and critically-recognised work in the advertising industry, and to play a part in the company’s future.

Experience

? To be able to demonstrate a strong track record and at least 3-4 years experience of of producing music for advertising, sonic branding, TV and film

? Confident and experienced working with composers, organising sessions, and contacts with musicians, vocalists and studios

? A deep understanding of music supervision and licensing

Responsibilities

? Manage and oversee production and music supervision from briefing to submission

? Attend briefings and presentations with clients

? Develop and nurture relationships with advertising agencies and brands

? Engaging in core business development activities to reach your set KPIs and targets,

including daily communications, networking at industry events, parties, work

functions and gigs, in the UK and the rest of the world

? Booking, preparing and delivering engaging presentations to clients in both

one-to-one and larger group environments.

? Maintaining and building a network of composers, artists, labels, publishers, artist management, sound designers and musicians

? Finger on the pulse with new music trends globally

? Admin with a keen eye for detail and ensuring paperwork and licensing is recorded

correctly

? Newsletter - maintaining a weekly newsletter shared with industry contacts, keeping it

up to date with fresh and engaging content and updating our Spotify playlist along

with the team

? Social media - sharing company news and engaging content across socials

Skills

? Logic X, or any DAW equivalent