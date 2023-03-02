Producer (Radio and Podcasts)

Producer (Radio & Podcasts) – Full Time

Works to: Executive Producers

Salary: £29,000 - £35,000 dependent on experience

Folded Wing Vision:

Straight out of Essex, we are passionate about producing content that makes a difference. We collaborate with artists, creators, producers and musicians to take risks and nurture new opportunities in the creative space. We strive to collide the worlds of different cultures, creatives, brands to forge unusual partnerships that reach audiences around the world.

Folded Wing Values:

Passionate, musical, innovative, warm, organic, game changing and inclusive.

Folded Wing Work:

You can expect to work across a wide range of content, including podcasts and radio shows. Folded Wing has a great breadth of work including: For the Love of Hip Hop with Romesh Ranganathan on BBC Sounds, Selector Radio for The British Council with Jamz Supernova, BARS for the Prison Radio Association with Lady Unchained, The Jazz Show on BBC Radio 2 with Jamie Cullum, BBC Introducing on Radio 1 Dance with Jaguar, BBC Introducing Rock on Radio 1 with Alyx Holcombe.

The Role:

The Producer role is key to the success of Folded Wing and essential to the smooth running of the company. You will have responsibility for producing a range of shows for different clients, working with a range of presenters. You will be able to provide direction and nurture your Assistant Producers, whilst also working alongside your Executive Producers - taking direction when needed. This is a multi-faceted role - you will be brimming with ideas and have excellent production skills both in and out of the studio, editing will be second nature to you, you will be a great people manager and you will know how to dig deep to find the best new music across multiple genres.

Your Skills - Essential:

Studio skills - whether in a podcast or radio studio, you will know what all the buttons do, and have no issues solving technical problems that crop up when running a studio.

Management & interpersonal skills - you will be able to manage and develop the Assistant Producers (APs) and Production Assistants (PAs) you work with, whilst also being able to form excellent relationships with your presenters, and build good relationships with your managers.

Admin - whilst the majority of admin is done by PAs and APs, you will get involved in when needed and pick up any admin that needs doing.

Client and account management skills are essential - previous demonstrable experience working in a client facing role or with multiple stakeholders.

Editing - editing will come easily to you and you will have at least 2 years experience editing shows. As a busy production company, speed, agility and attention to detail when editing are all key when working in a producer role.

Music knowledge - music is an essential part of Folded Wing, and our output reflects that. As a successful candidate, you will have excellent music knowledge and passion across a range of genres - with a proven ability to discover new music, which you will help your presenters to successfully support on the shows.

Ideas - part of the joy of working at Folded Wing is the ability to have ideas and be supported to develop them into content. Or producers play a key role in ideas generation and new business. Being filled with ideas and having an enthusiasm for developing them is an important part of being a producer at Folded Wing.

Editorial judgement - the producer is responsible for all programme content and ensuring it fits within client and legal guidelines. You will be happy making judgements and choices - when to refer to your Executive Producer, and when to make the call that something is ok.

Script and pitch writing - you will be excellent at writing scripts for presenters and able to adapt your style to suit. You will be confident putting your ideas down in written form in order to pitch to clients.

Organisational skills - it almost goes without saying, but a producer in a busy environment needs to have excellent, demonstrable, organisational skills.

The ability to develop and create content in response to a client brief, which will effectively meet the needs of the audiences.

Your Skills - Desirable:

Social media - you will have a good working knowledge of photoshop and video editing software, with an ability to create social assets to promote audio content and the Folded Wing brand.

What you’ll do:

Be responsible for end to end producing two weekly shows (podcast and / or radio). This will include:

Plan the shows in advance.

Develop and evolve the shows, including new ideas.

Write scripts.

Liaise with the clients.

Meet weekly with the show teams - run and plan the meetings.

Produce and develop presenters.

Develop and manage APs and PAs, including helping them to plan and manage their workloads.

Edit audio - including building a show end to end.

Ensure shows are compliant and meet editorial standards.

Run studio recordings.

Produce outside broadcasts, events and live studio sessions as needed, including possible international travel.

Attend client meetings to represent Folded Wing and the shows that you work on.

Manage show budgets.

Be a part of the Folded Wing team - contribute ideas, work on new business, write responses to briefs, and help to develop existing content.

Deliver shows to clients.

Listen to and select music to play on the shows that best meets the audience wants and needs.

Need to know:

If you think you’re the right person to join our team, get in touch with us at jobs@foldedwing.co.uk putting the name of the role you are applying for in the subject, attaching your CV and in no more than one page tell us why you are suitable for the role. Feel free to provide links or examples of one or two of your finest projects!

Deadline 11.59pm, Wednesday 15th March 2023

_______________________________________________________________________

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion:

Folded Wing recognises that DE&I help to support creativity and innovation, they are an essential ingredient in a successful company. We are committed to encouraging DE&I to underpin a zero-discrimination policy within our company. We want our workforce to be truly representative of all sections of society. We want our company to be one in which every employee and freelancer feels respected and able to give their best. We oppose all forms of unlawful and unfair discrimination.