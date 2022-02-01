KPM Music is the quintessential production music brand. As one of the longest-running, best-loved and universally respected library music companies, it is the original music for synch blueprint. Championing quality, variety, and a roster of world-class talent as diverse as the catalogue, KPM continually sets the standard for others to follow.

The Role

To work in the Production team to create albums in a broad range of styles and genres for inclusion in the library. You will be required to oversee multiple albums from conception to completion and ensure projects are completed to the highest possible standard and in a timely manner.

What You’ll Do:

Brief albums in a variety of musical genres.

Use website statistics, sales team feedback, commercial music analysis to decide on which genres will enhance the catalogue.

Choose composers for briefs according to their strengths.

Work with composers to ensure they stay within production budget, help set up studio sessions when needed.

Give detailed feedback on mixes to ensure that briefs are heading in the right direction and that the production quality meets our high standard.

Collect pre-masters from composers once mixes are approved.

Collect composer information for each approved track.

Collect composer invoices

Build album ‘texts’ (master documents containing all track/composer information)

Compile albums from existing material.

Work with existing material to create new compilations for our catalogue. This involves sorting tracks into genre playlists, creating appropriate track titles and running orders.

Ensure that album targets set by partner companies are fulfilled.

Process albums delivered by our partner labels.

Some of our partner labels delver finished albums, these must be checked (listening out for audio quality and any potential infringements).

Ensure albums are released in a timely manner.

Work with our contacts at the partner labels to ensure they are clear on timelines and delivery requirements.

Sign new artists/composers/producers.

Identify and bring in talent to the catalogue

Explain Production Music to composers/artists who are new to the concept.

Help nurture less experienced talent by teaming them up with our producers/composers.

Who You Are:

Essential requirements:

Detail-oriented with excellent project management and coordination skills

A wide interest in music for film and television. Experience of/or a good understanding of production music

Experience and understanding of music production, creation and composition

Ability to give accurate feedback to creatives

Motivated self-starter with great time management skills and ability to multi-task

Good operational knowledge of DAWs such as Pro Tools

Desirable requirements:

Experience in the Library/Publishing industry – preferably in production

Existing contacts and relationships with composers/producers

Passion and familiarity with a range of musical styles and genres

How to Apply

To apply for this fantastic opportunity, send your CV and a brief cover letter detailing your salary expectations and telling us why you are the right person to join our team to recruitmentuk.smp@sonymusicpub.com Please quote Ref: PR KPM 02/2022 on your communication.

The closing date for applications is Tuesday, 15 February 2022.

As an equal opportunity’s employer, KPM Production Music (a division of Sony Music Publishing) is committed to the equal treatment of all current and prospective employees and does not condone discrimination on the basis of age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race or ethnicity, religion or belief, gender identity, or marriage and civil partnership.

We aspire to have a diverse and inclusive workplace and strongly encourage suitably qualified applicants from a wide range of backgrounds to apply and join us.