The Royal Albert Hall is recruiting for an enthusiastic and experienced Producer to join our Programming and Engagement team.

This is a pivotal role in the delivery of the Royal Albert Hall’s own and co-promoted auditorium events, working within a dedicated Royal Albert Hall Presents team. The Producer will be responsible for the coordination of auditorium Royal Albert Hall Presents events with external parties (including artists, agents and producers) and internal departments.

Devise programme running orders and rehearsal schedules in collaboration with artists and external producers to be shared and distributed amongst all relevant parties, including internal audio, lighting and show management personnel.

You will have proven track record of working with orchestras promoters, artists, and agents. Demonstrable experience of promoting large scale music events, including in the classical genre.

This is an exciting opportunity for individuals wishing to further their career in the Programming and Engagement sector at a world-class venue.

Please see the job description for more detailed information about this role.

The closing date for all applications is midday on 18 July 2022.

Applicants must be available for a first interview on the week commencing ­­­­­­­25 July 2022.

The Royal Albert Hall is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment in which everyone can thrive. We encourage candidates from all cultures and backgrounds to apply.