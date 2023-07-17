The Royal Albert Hall is recruiting for an enthusiastic and experienced Producer to join the Programming and Engagement department.

This is a pivotal role in the delivery of the Royal Albert Hall’s own and co-promoted auditorium events, working within a dedicated ‘Royal Albert Hall Presents’ team which has the responsibility for the planning and delivery of approximately 80 auditorium performances each calendar year. We work on a diverse range of shows to ensure we stay true to our vision of bringing people together for inspirational events on the world’s most eclectic stage.

The events consist of a range of externally produced content, co-promoted performances and an increasing number of internally produced productions across a wide range of genres including rock and pop, jazz, classical and other arts forms such as spoken word, dance, comedy and film. The Producer will need to coordinate with a range of internal and external stakeholders, therefore working with initiative and independence whilst ensuring that communication is consistent and clear at all times.

This is an exciting opportunity for individuals wishing to further their career in the live entertainment sector at a world-class venue and we welcome candidates with experience in any artistic discipline.

Please see the recruitment pack for more detailed information about this role.

The closing date for all applications is 10am, Monday 14th August 2023. All applicants must have the right to work in the UK without the need for sponsorship.

Applicants must be available for a first interview on the week commencing ­­­­­­­Monday 21st August 2023.

The Royal Albert Hall is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment in which everyone can thrive. We encourage candidates from all cultures and backgrounds to apply.