About Extreme Music:

Extreme Music is an international production / library music business that forms part of Sony Music Publishing. Extreme Music has operations in Berlin, Stockholm, Sydney, New York and Los Angeles and is headquartered in London. We’re all about the music. Known for nosebleed high production values, our unrivalled roster includes Quincy Jones, Hans Zimmer, Sir George Martin, Snoop Dogg, Two Steps from Hell, Labrinth and many more.

The Role

Responsibilities:

- Brief albums in a variety of musical genres:

Use website statistics, sales team feedback and commercial music analysis to devise album concepts, in a wide variety of genres, that will enhance the catalogue. It is essential that you have a wide interest, and understanding of various musical genres, rather than being a specialist in one.

Choose composers for briefs according to their strengths.

Give detailed feedback on tracks, to ensure that briefs are heading in the right direction and that the production quality meets our high standard.

Collect and QC pre-masters from composers once mixes are approved. Collect and compile all album information (composer info, splits, bpm, key meter, PRO, IPI, DSP) into a ‘label copy document’) into a single document which other departments can extract information from.

Work with mastering engineers to ensure that all albums are mastered and levelled correctly.

Collect and ensure accuracy of composer information and invoices for each track.

- Compile albums from existing material:

Work with existing material to create new albums for our catalogue. This involves mining large amounts of existing tracks, sorting them into albums, creating album titles, appropriate track titles and running orders that fit our house style.

Ensure that contractual release targets set by partner companies are met.

- Process albums delivered by our partner labels:

Some of our partner labels deliver finished albums, which must be QC’d (listening out for audio quality and any potential copyright infringements).

Ensure albums are released in a timely manner and pushed along the release process.

Work with partner labels to ensure they are clear on delivery requirements and release timelines.

- Sign new artists/composers/producers:

Identify and sign new talent to the catalogue.

Explain Production Music to composers/artists who are new to the industry and model.

Negotiate contract terms with composers where necessary in collaboration with our legal department.

Assist the Production Manager with new label deals/composer signings.

The Person: