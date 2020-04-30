About Lickd

Lickd is a digital platform helping YouTube content creators legally use the music they love. We provide chart/commercial music from record labels for licensing into YouTube videos, without the fear of a creator losing their ad revenue to a copyright claim.

It’s an exciting time for us and we have huge plans for the future.

Where you’ll fit in and what you’ll do

We’re looking for a digital Product Designer to join Lickd’s newly established Product team in Soho, London – collaborating with the VP of Product to design highly usable/accessible, visually relevant features that solve customer/business problems, provide a great experience and keep users coming back for more – with the aim of making Lickd best-in-class.

You’ll keep the Lickd platform’s visual design looking fresh – own overall design flow + manage/centralise design assets.

Looking outside Product, you’ll find yourself working alongside passionate, fun people with experience in the ever-evolving music industry.

Who you are

Strong UX and visual design experience and used to working with a product manager to translate feature requirements into wireframes and prototypes –as well as having the ability to apply polished visual design to bring the concept and experience to life

Familiar with responsive web design but able to create custom device-specific variations when need be

Happy to collaborate and ask questions, drive out use cases, identify/design states and variations

Great communicator who’s able to justify design thinking

Ace interpersonal skills

Proficient using Sketch, InVision with Craft, Adobe Creative Suite or similar – familiarity with JIRA boards would help

Knowledge of Atomic Design / DesignOps (desirable)

Thrive in a startup environment

Experience

4-6 years in a product designer role(s) – equal part UX designer and visual designer

Can evidence previous design work particularly proud of (domain relevant if possible)

Have worked in Agile/Scrum environments

Have worked in startup environments (desirable)

Have worked on music or YouTube/video creation related products (desirable)

Lickd perks

25 days holiday

Private medical care (after 12 months)

Government-backed pension scheme (after probation)

Interested?

Email your CV over to product@lickd.co.