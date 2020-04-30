About Lickd
Lickd is a digital platform helping YouTube content creators legally use the music they love. We provide chart/commercial music from record labels for licensing into YouTube videos, without the fear of a creator losing their ad revenue to a copyright claim.
It’s an exciting time for us and we have huge plans for the future.
Where you’ll fit in and what you’ll do
We’re looking for a digital Product Designer to join Lickd’s newly established Product team in Soho, London – collaborating with the VP of Product to design highly usable/accessible, visually relevant features that solve customer/business problems, provide a great experience and keep users coming back for more – with the aim of making Lickd best-in-class.
You’ll keep the Lickd platform’s visual design looking fresh – own overall design flow + manage/centralise design assets.
Looking outside Product, you’ll find yourself working alongside passionate, fun people with experience in the ever-evolving music industry.
Who you are
- Strong UX and visual design experience and used to working with a product manager to translate feature requirements into wireframes and prototypes –as well as having the ability to apply polished visual design to bring the concept and experience to life
- Familiar with responsive web design but able to create custom device-specific variations when need be
- Happy to collaborate and ask questions, drive out use cases, identify/design states and variations
- Great communicator who’s able to justify design thinking
- Ace interpersonal skills
- Proficient using Sketch, InVision with Craft, Adobe Creative Suite or similar – familiarity with JIRA boards would help
- Knowledge of Atomic Design / DesignOps (desirable)
- Thrive in a startup environment
Experience
- 4-6 years in a product designer role(s) – equal part UX designer and visual designer
- Can evidence previous design work particularly proud of (domain relevant if possible)
- Have worked in Agile/Scrum environments
- Have worked in startup environments (desirable)
- Have worked on music or YouTube/video creation related products (desirable)
Lickd perks
- 25 days holiday
- Private medical care (after 12 months)
- Government-backed pension scheme (after probation)
Interested?
Email your CV over to product@lickd.co.