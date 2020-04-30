Your site will load in 16 seconds
Product Designer




Position:
Product Designer
Employer:
Lickd
Category:
Music
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
£45k / Negotiable depending on experience
Date Posted:
May 13th 2020
Lickd
APPLY

About Lickd

Lickd is a digital platform helping YouTube content creators legally use the music they love. We provide chart/commercial music from record labels for licensing into YouTube videos, without the fear of a creator losing their ad revenue to a copyright claim.

It’s an exciting time for us and we have huge plans for the future.

Where you’ll fit in and what you’ll do

We’re looking for a digital Product Designer to join Lickd’s newly established Product team in Soho, London – collaborating with the VP of Product to design highly usable/accessible, visually relevant features that solve customer/business problems, provide a great experience and keep users coming back for more – with the aim of making Lickd best-in-class.

You’ll keep the Lickd platform’s visual design looking fresh – own overall design flow + manage/centralise design assets.

Looking outside Product, you’ll find yourself working alongside passionate, fun people with experience in the ever-evolving music industry.

Who you are

  • Strong UX and visual design experience and used to working with a product manager to translate feature requirements into wireframes and prototypes –as well as having the ability to apply polished visual design to bring the concept and experience to life
  • Familiar with responsive web design but able to create custom device-specific variations when need be
  • Happy to collaborate and ask questions, drive out use cases, identify/design states and variations
  • Great communicator who’s able to justify design thinking
  • Ace interpersonal skills
  • Proficient using Sketch, InVision with Craft, Adobe Creative Suite or similar – familiarity with JIRA boards would help
  • Knowledge of Atomic Design / DesignOps (desirable)
  • Thrive in a startup environment

Experience

  • 4-6 years in a product designer role(s) – equal part UX designer and visual designer
  • Can evidence previous design work particularly proud of (domain relevant if possible)
  • Have worked in Agile/Scrum environments
  • Have worked in startup environments (desirable)
  • Have worked on music or YouTube/video creation related products (desirable)

Lickd perks

  • 25 days holiday
  • Private medical care (after 12 months)
  • Government-backed pension scheme (after probation)

Interested?

Email your CV over to product@lickd.co.

APPLY
