We are hiring!

We have an exciting opportunity for a Product Manager (Catalogue Recordings) to join our growing Catalogue Recordings department here in our Paddington office!

Your Mission at BMG.

BMG Catalogue is the fastest-growing catalogue department of any record company in the UK. With a team comprising 45 people, this is a fast-paced department with a wide remit. As part of the 18-strong Repertoire Team, you would be responsible for producing anything from multi-artist compilations to high end, multi-format artist box sets, reissue campaigns, branded series and digital initiatives.

As a Product Manager you will need to be organised and adaptable, react quickly to the demands of the role and be able to execute multiple projects simultaneously. You will be a strong communicator and able to liaise effectively with the Marketing, Licensing, Sales and Design teams as well as with artist managers and, sometimes, directly with artists.

You will be responsible for preparing and managing both physical and digital catalogue releases, and will support Label Managers in implementing our marketing strategies, ensuring commercial and promotional opportunities are maximised.

Your Responsibilities.

Product Development

Work with label managers in researching current market and previous sales history for artist catalogues.

Carry out internet, catalogue and photo library research as directed.

Create a production deadline timetable with label manager for new releases, ensuring that products are on-track for the agreed release date.

Ensure the correct internal and external clearance has been obtained for images for all formats of releases (i.e. CD, Digital, Vinyl, DVDs)

Liaise with Production team to gather all manufacturing quotes and ensure correct templates are issued to designers.

Collate sleevenotes, tracklistings, label copy, credits etc., and forward to internal/external designers to lay-up album artwork.

Generate barcodes and cat numbers for new releases.

Ensure New Release Schedule is kept up to date.

Collate audio ready to be mastered and check mastered DDPs and vinyl TPs.

Proof-read material from both internal and external designers, including album artwork.

Proof read artwork and relay changes to designer

Document all BMG product information, ensuring that all new releases are set up in our database systems, ‘Capture’ and ‘Release’.

Ensure all album artwork and layered files are saved to our asset repository, ‘Store’.

Create DSP pitch forms for key tracks.

Marketing

Prepare all sales tools for Marketing Managers, including sales sheets, catalogues and flyers

Collate all relevant sales information on time and be ready to present new products at monthly sales presentations.

Help with campaigns where needed, carry out research where required.

Store all sales assets in the relevant places for the Marketing Team.

General Administration

Manage all associated product management and marketing administration as required

Ensure the ‘New Release Schedule’ spreadsheet is maintained, adding details of new releases when they arise

Generate metadata forms when needed

Generate Purchase Orders for all project associated costs

Collate all assets for releases – varied packshots and final audio files to save onto ‘Store’

Arrange couriers as needed and assist with mail outs where needed.

Your Profile.

Essential

Record company product experience.

Efficient, organised, good attention to detail and an ability to multi-task.

Good communication skills and a positive attitude.

Microsoft Office suite including Excel proficiency

An interest in music and record industry developments.

Desirable

Knowledge of wide range of music.

Experience in physical and digital marketing.

Basic Photoshop skills.

Experience using Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

An interest in social media and tech.

Now, what's in it for you?

25 days annual leave plus 3 days between Christmas & New Year

Subsidised gym membership

Private Health Insurance

Competitive pension scheme

Annual gig allowance

Artist showcases

Cycle to work scheme

Season Ticket Loan

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme

Subscription to Headspace

Give As You Earn Scheme

Excellent development opportunities

A fun and sociable office environment (Currently virtual!)

Flexible working opportunities

About BMG

Founded in 2008, BMG is already the world’s fourth biggest music publisher and the first new global player in the recordings business in decades. BMG’s pitch is unique – a relentless focus on fairness and transparency and service to its artist and songwriter clients.

BMG’s 19 offices across 12 core music markets now represent over 3m songs and recordings, and thousands of artists and songwriters attracted by its fresh approach which now includes production music, film and books as well as music publishing and recordings.

BMG is owned by international media, services and education company Bertelsmann, whose other content businesses include the broadcaster RTL Group, the trade book publisher Penguin Random House and the magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr. With its multi-platform perspective, integrated technology platform and commitment to help artists maximize their income, BMG aims to be the best company in music to do business with.

At BMG we are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all.

All applicants to BMG will receive equal treatment regardless of age, disability, gender identity or expression, marital or civil partner status, pregnancy or maternity, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation.

We want all applicants to perform to their full potential throughout the recruitment process. To ensure you are able to perform to your full potential, we are easily able to offer reasonable adjustments. If you require support with your application or would benefit from reasonable adjustments during the recruitment processes do not hesitate to reach out to us at career.uk@bmg.com.

We are happy to discuss the possibility of reduced hours, remote working, flexible start and finish times, or compressed hours. We can’t always accommodate every request, but we do promise not to judge you for asking.

It is really important to us that our staff are paid fairly and proportionately so as such we are proud to be an accredited London Living Wage employer.