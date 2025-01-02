Product Manager (Classical Music)

Reports to: Harry Robson, Account Director

Start date:January 2025

WLP London Limited (WLP) is a creative production agency with language at its core.

We are looking for a product manager to join us on a full-time basis.

This role would be well suited to someone with at least 12 months' experience in the classical music industry.



We are looking for someone with a good knowledge and understanding of classical music, who is passionate about social media, well-organised and methodical, and is self-motivated with plenty of initiative.

This would be a hybrid position, with 1-2 days spent at our central London office and the remaining days working at home.

Responsibilities:

Product Management

Providing general assistance to Account Directors on specified client accounts

Creating progress reports for client meetings

Maintaining and updating website and DSPs for a major record label

Assisting in admin work for independent label, including preparation of release metadata and other distribution assets, compiling and sending marketing emails, PPL database maintenance etc.

Assisting with YouTube video optimisation and posting on behalf of clients, including creation of detailed analytic feedback reports for our managed channels

Social Media