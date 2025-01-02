Your site will load in 16 seconds
Product Manager (Classical Music)




Position:
Product Manager (Classical Music)
Employer:
WLP London Limited
Category:
Product Manager
Location:
London/Hybrid-role
Salary:
£25,000
Date Posted:
Jan 2nd 2025
WLP London Limited
APPLY

Reports to: Harry Robson, Account Director
Start date:January 2025

WLP London Limited (WLP) is a creative production agency with language at its core. 

We are looking for a product manager to join us on a full-time basis.
This role would be well suited to someone with at least 12 months' experience in the classical music industry.

We are looking for someone with a good knowledge and understanding of classical music, who is passionate about social media, well-organised and methodical, and is self-motivated with plenty of initiative. 

This would be a hybrid position, with 1-2 days spent at our central London office and the remaining days working at home.

Responsibilities:

Product Management 

  • Providing general assistance to Account Directors on specified client accounts
  • Creating progress reports for client meetings 
  • Maintaining and updating website and DSPs for a major record label
  • Assisting in admin work for independent label, including preparation of release metadata and other distribution assets, compiling and sending marketing emails, PPL database maintenance etc.
  • Assisting with YouTube video optimisation and posting on behalf of clients, including creation of detailed analytic feedback reports for our managed channels 

Social Media 

  • Creating assets and curation for classical label social media channels
  • Developing posting schedules and executing them
  • Ensuring the latest social media trends on various platforms are met
  • Liaising with artists and label staff
  • Researching social media management of various music and artist accounts incl. collecting and preparing content for posting, scheduling, and compiling stats
  • Assisting with YouTube video optimisation and posting.
