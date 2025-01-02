Product Manager (Classical Music)

Reports to: Harry Robson, Account Director
Start date:January 2025
WLP London Limited (WLP) is a creative production agency with language at its core.
We are looking for a product manager to join us on a full-time basis.
This role would be well suited to someone with at least 12 months' experience in the classical music industry.
We are looking for someone with a good knowledge and understanding of classical music, who is passionate about social media, well-organised and methodical, and is self-motivated with plenty of initiative.
This would be a hybrid position, with 1-2 days spent at our central London office and the remaining days working at home.
Responsibilities:
Product Management
- Providing general assistance to Account Directors on specified client accounts
- Creating progress reports for client meetings
- Maintaining and updating website and DSPs for a major record label
- Assisting in admin work for independent label, including preparation of release metadata and other distribution assets, compiling and sending marketing emails, PPL database maintenance etc.
- Assisting with YouTube video optimisation and posting on behalf of clients, including creation of detailed analytic feedback reports for our managed channels
Social Media
- Creating assets and curation for classical label social media channels
- Developing posting schedules and executing them
- Ensuring the latest social media trends on various platforms are met
- Liaising with artists and label staff
- Researching social media management of various music and artist accounts incl. collecting and preparing content for posting, scheduling, and compiling stats
- Assisting with YouTube video optimisation and posting.