Product Manager - Demon Music Group

Demon Music Group is one of the largest UK independent record companies, specialising in the marketing of physical and digital catalogue music with repertoire sourced from both major and independent companies around the world as well as our own vast library of rights. We control music catalogues from several high-profile artists across several genres including Suede, T. Rex, Belinda Carlisle, Donna Summer, Bob Mould, and many more. We are the home to several successful labels including Demon Records and Edsel, creating specialist vinyl and CD packages and working with retail internationally. Digitally we have a growing business and operate across all the key DSPs. We employ a team of music enthusiasts covering all eras and genres and who are experts in their field.

We are passionate about what we do and take pride and care in all our products ensuring our position

as one of the UK’s leading independent record companies.

We have an opportunity for a Product Manager to join our team on a 12month FTC. You will be

responsible for the physical new releases and catalogue titles across Demon Records and Edsel, and

the product management of other key Demon labels to ensure each is delivered on time and to our

high standards. This is an opportunity to join a supportive team where you'll have the opportunity to

share, implement and deliver on your great ideas and utilise your enthusiasm and passion for music.

The Demon Music Marketing team is focused on creating excellent engagement to market both our

physical and digital catalogues. We work closely with the physical and digital sales teams, digital and

physical product managers to support Demon releases. We are a hardworking and flexible team, with

lots of autonomy and keen to explore and develop new marketing approaches and ideas. We work

closely with DSPs, artist management, and talent to deliver exceptional campaigns.

Main Responsibilities

Product management of all releases on schedule to deadlines, within budget, and to high quality. This

includes compiling, management of the licensing process, briefing of designers and mastering

companies, working closely with operations, sell-in of titles, and management of titles across Amazon.

Origination of new product ideas and ranges in conjunction with sales.

Setting up and implementation of each label's releases on key online accounts; chart reporting and

sales analysis of label performance.

Collaborate, develop and maintain relationships with key stakeholders within the business i.e. Head of

Product & Marketing, Operations, Sales, and licensing, and externally with design, mastering

companies, and artists.

Manage a range of external suppliers and influence key internal members to deliver products on time.

Are you the right candidate?

At BBC Studios, we seek people who are passionate about who we are and what we do.

The successful candidate will have relevant product management experience within the music

industry, demonstrate specific catalogue marketing experience, a solid knowledge of the 60s, 70s,

80s, and 90s and beyond pop music, a broad knowledge of all genres and can demonstrate working

effectively and producing results with a busy schedule.

It is essential that you have knowledge of repertoire owners, both from majors and Indies; experience

in creating CDs, vinyl, and box sets. You will need to demonstrate strong planning skills, be

methodical, well organised, able to work autonomously, and manage a busy workload of releases.

You will have great interpersonal skills, be able to work effectively within a team, attention to detail,

and work directly with artists and management. You will have a passion and enthusiasm for catalogue marketing. Social media experience will be highly desirable. You will have knowledge of price points, fan bases, formatting ideas, and a strong understanding of licensing process. Strong presentation skills both verbally in product presentation meetings and through the creation of marketing assets. Experience in working with design and mastering companies. Able to use the OCC to generate chart reports. You must be numerate, computer proficient, able to demonstrate music knowledge and techniques in research projects. Ability to work with Word, Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint, SAP Purchase Order Management. You must understand the music industry, be interested in catalogue music and have knowledge and ideas that you could bring to the role.

