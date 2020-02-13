Product Manager required at Shoreditch based London Records (now part of Because Music Group). The role will be working on frontline artists newly signed to the recently relaunched label plus catalogue reissues with artists such as Sugababes, Happy Mondays, Shakespears Sister, Orbital, Goldie and Bronski Beat.
The ideal candidate will have at least 1/2 years experience working within a record label marketing department. You will possess excellent organisational skills and the ability to manage multiple campaigns at the same time with meticulous attention to detail.
Reporting to the Label Manager, key responsibilities will include:
- Working closely with Label Manager to devise and plan creative marketing strategies and campaigns for frontline and catalogue artists
- Sourcing and commissioning new creative for the label including remixes, video and artwork
- Coordinating timelines and managing communication with promo team, distributor and international department.
- Overseeing procurement of assets for new releases and exercising a solid understanding of the supply chain
- Working with production team to produce accurate specifications for new release packaging and production. Handling label copy, metadata and organising/archiving campaign tools.
- Developing strong understanding of catalogue and fanbase. Working with digital team to develop innovative and engaging content for social media platforms.
- Understanding and working within set budgets