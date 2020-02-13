Product Manager required at Shoreditch based London Records (now part of Because Music Group). The role will be working on frontline artists newly signed to the recently relaunched label plus catalogue reissues with artists such as Sugababes, Happy Mondays, Shakespears Sister, Orbital, Goldie and Bronski Beat.

The ideal candidate will have at least 1/2 years experience working within a record label marketing department. You will possess excellent organisational skills and the ability to manage multiple campaigns at the same time with meticulous attention to detail.

Reporting to the Label Manager, key responsibilities will include: