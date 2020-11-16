Pioneering artist services company Supernature is looking for a dynamic, experienced Product Manager to join the team as we expand our capacity ahead of a busy Q1.

Supernature has quickly established itself as a force in the emerging artist services space, with an impressive track record developing and representing the likes of AJ Tracey, Dorian Electra, Conducta & Kiwi Rekords, Sega Bodega, Juice Menace and many more. With a keen focus on empowerment and entrepreneurship, we partner with independent artists to provide career strategy, creative direction and a full set of production, distribution and business tools.

As Product Manager at Supernature, you would work closely with the Marketing Manager, planning and executing release campaigns across recordings, touring, merchandise and more. The successful candidate will be not only an outstanding, digital-led marketeer, but a passionate believer in the power of culture and artistic independence.

Your responsibilities:

Developing and executing efficient, impactful marketing campaigns

Planning and overseeing digital marketing, advertising and social media rollout across artist channels, including asset creation

Managing external campaign team including PR, radio and TV representatives

Commissioning and delivering all video, audio and digital content to meet deadlines and relevant specifications

Coordinating logistics and travel arrangements for promotional activities

Proactively assessing ongoing performance and adapting strategy to improve results

Regular communication and weekly reports to keep team informed of campaign milestones and ongoing performance

Projecting and managing campaign budgets effectively

About you:

2+ years in the music industry as Product Manager or similar

Extensive experience with digital marketing tools, including retargeting and assigning spend across all platforms

Exceptional organisational skills and the ability to manage multiple priorities under pressure

Outstanding attention to detail and extraordinary dedication to your work

Keen interest and thorough understanding of the current musical & cultural landscape

Excellent knowledge of digital media and an understanding of how it influences popular culture

Constantly seeking self-improvement and expanding your skillset

Keen advocate for artistic freedom and equity in the creative industries

Why us?

Supernature is at the cutting edge of the artist empowerment revolution. This is a unique opportunity to work with not only some of the most exciting artists in the independent space, but a passionate team dedicated to creating a prosperous future for creators. We operate a flexible working policy, with unlimited paid leave.

Closing date: January 4th