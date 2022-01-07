Product Manager

One House is looking for a Product Manager to join our fast growing independent label.

As Product Manager you will be at the centre of cutting edge, industry leading campaigns for our rapidly growing community of creators and artists. The ideal candidate will be meticulous in their organisation and have between 1 and 2 years experience working at an independent or major record label. You will be working as part of the Recorded Music team and leading on innovative campaigns at a domestic and international level.

About One House

One House is building a community of creators and artists. We exist to empower creative people as entrepreneurs to own their intellectual property while pursuing artistic and commercial success on their own terms.

Our vision is to reshape the architecture of the creative industries to put equity-ownership and self-determination in the hands of a new generation of uncompromising, independent, globally successful creators.

Responsibilities

Central point of contact for recorded music campaigns and creators/artists.

Overseeing Junior product manager and coordinating the work of internal and external teams.

Creating marketing plans for each artist and bringing campaigns to life.

Reporting the effectiveness of campaigns, chart metrics and KPI’s.

Maximising marketing and promotional activity.

Building and maintaining relationships with DSP’s.

Identifying and suggesting technology innovation to support releases alongside digital marketing teams.

Maintain day-to-day relationships with our community of artists and their artist managers.

Devising budgets with head of department and monitoring throughout campaigns.

Researching of current trends in the marketplace for both streaming and A&R to develop first in class strategies.

Working close with commercial teams to push forward both creative and operational components of e-commerce.

Requirements