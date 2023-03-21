ROLE: Product Manager
About Focus on Sound Ltd.
Focus on Sound Ltd. is a division of MusicFirst delivering cloud-based music education software to
schools in the UK and around the world.
The Role
As Product Manager you will be responsible for all aspects of Focus on Sound software and report to
the Sales and Operations Director for MusicFirst UK.
Duties
- Ensure the software runs smoothly at all times working with part-time contracted programmers in the UK
- Conduct customer and competitor research to identify customer needs and scope improvements to the product to align with developments in music education.
- Co-ordinate and develop a roadmap for the development of new content in consultation with teachers and team members.
- Commission content ensuring writers adhere to house styles and writing method
- Work with technical staff in the UK and US on developing integrations and links with other MusicFirst products
- Work with the Sales and Operations Director to align product costs to overall budget
- Work with the wider MusicFirst UK and US Marketing teams to assist with marketing campaigns relating to product developments
- Support other team members to help deliver an outstanding service to customers
About you
Essential:
- University degree in Music or Music Technology
- Excellent knowledge of music technology, in particular notation and sequencing software
- Outstanding IT skills
- Understanding of Google Classroom and/or Microsoft Teams
- Some experience in developing educational products and/or educational support materials
- Commercial experience and understanding
- Motivation to work independently
- Excellent attention to detail
- Passionate about building products that make teachers’ lives easier and contribute to enhancing music education in schools.
Desired:
- Experienced Music teacher
- Editorial experience
- Some web programming experience
The offer
- Salary £45-50K dependent on experience
- Remote working
- Occasional in-person meetings in London
- Company pension scheme
- 25 days holiday per annum plus public holidays