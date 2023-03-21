ROLE: Product Manager

About Focus on Sound Ltd.

Focus on Sound Ltd. is a division of MusicFirst delivering cloud-based music education software to

schools in the UK and around the world.

The Role

As Product Manager you will be responsible for all aspects of Focus on Sound software and report to

the Sales and Operations Director for MusicFirst UK.

Duties

Ensure the software runs smoothly at all times working with part-time contracted programmers in the UK

Conduct customer and competitor research to identify customer needs and scope improvements to the product to align with developments in music education.

Co-ordinate and develop a roadmap for the development of new content in consultation with teachers and team members.

Commission content ensuring writers adhere to house styles and writing method

Work with technical staff in the UK and US on developing integrations and links with other MusicFirst products

Work with the Sales and Operations Director to align product costs to overall budget

Work with the wider MusicFirst UK and US Marketing teams to assist with marketing campaigns relating to product developments

Support other team members to help deliver an outstanding service to customers

About you

Essential:

University degree in Music or Music Technology

Excellent knowledge of music technology, in particular notation and sequencing software

Outstanding IT skills

Understanding of Google Classroom and/or Microsoft Teams

Some experience in developing educational products and/or educational support materials

Commercial experience and understanding

Motivation to work independently

Excellent attention to detail

Passionate about building products that make teachers’ lives easier and contribute to enhancing music education in schools.

Desired:

Experienced Music teacher

Editorial experience

Some web programming experience

The offer