Product Manager

Summary

An exciting opportunity has arisen to join Dirty Hit as a Product Manager.

Dirty Hit are an independent record label based in West London, home to The 1975, Beabadoobee,

Rina Sawayama and many more.

Reporting into the Head of Marketing, the product manager will be responsible for planning,

executing and managing a number of global artist campaigns. The ideal candidate will immerse

themselves in the culture of the label and bring with them an ideas driven approach to artist

marketing.

Competitive salary depending on experience.

What you’ll do

As the first point of contact within the artist team, the product manager will need to be constantly communicating with domestic and international teams to deliver a coherent global campaign

Work closely with A&R and Head of Streaming to devise release timelines and execute innovative and effective artist marketing plans

Develop, commission and deliver creative (video, artwork, photography) on time and on budget

Liaise with global promotional teams to ensure appropriate artist positioning and to maximise campaign visibility

Oversee physical manufacture and digital music delivery

Coordinate with sales teams & partners

Provide weekly team updates detailing sales and all campaign developments

What we are looking for

3+ yrs experience within Music Marketing or a similar creative field

Strong knowledge of campaign structure at both an album and track level

A keen interest in music and the broader creative world

Strong interpersonal skills

Polite and professional written and verbal communication skills

Quick and proactive thinking in a fast paced environment

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships

Attention to detail

Experience of managing financial budgets

In return, the Product Manager can expect a great working environment, a competitive salary and

super benefits package including 28 days annual leave, plus bank holidays.

Dirty Hit is passionate about encouraging the best possible and most talented people to join the

team – regardless of their gender, ethnicity, age, disability, sexual orientation, religion or political

beliefs.



If you like the sound of what you see we’d love to chat. Please submit your CV and a note as to why

you think you’d be just who we need to see!