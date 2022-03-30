Role: Product Marketing Manager

Company: Vochlea Music

About Vochlea Music

Vochlea Music is a London based creative technology company on a mission to empower music makers. In 2019 we launched the Dubler Studio Kit, an intelligent voice-to-MIDI software that allows anyone to use their voice as a MIDI controller.

Dubler is a pioneering innovation; unlocking music creation for everyone through the one instrument we have all practised since birth - the voice. Imagine beatboxing triggering drum samples, humming a guitar part or controlling effects by the timbre of your voice - all absolutely live.

Since launch we have gone from strength-to-strength. Our technology has been recognised internationally for a range of design and innovation awards, winning the Music Innovation Prize at Web Summit 2019, and the high-tech innovation prize at NAMM 2020. In 2021 we launched an all new version of the software, Dubler 2.

We work out of an office in the Biscuit Factory in Bermondsey. We are a small, close knit team who value diversity and inclusion. We combine great ambitious aims for the business with a focus on enjoying the day-to-day. We believe in a good work-life balance, and a respectful working culture.

The role:

Vochlea Music is looking for an ambitious and hands-on, experienced Product Marketing Manager that will report directly to the CMO and CEO.

The CMO will be going on Maternity leave at the end of May '22. This hire will be responsible for planning, driving and executing a number of activations throughout the year whilst the CMO is on leave, and work closely with her upon her return in late 2022/early 2023.

The ideal candidate is an exceptional marketeer and can devise B2C (direct to consumer) integrated marketing campaigns for both one-off (Product Launch, New Territory Launches) and annual (Sales, Black Friday) with the aim of acquiring and retaining customers, and building the Vochlea Music brand.

They’ll have an appetite to work on music-creation first initiatives that promote our voice to MIDI solutions to everyone from entry-level music makers, through to professional musicians.

What you’ll be doing:

Develop and execute end-to-end integrated D2C demand generation campaigns.

Build persona-based buyer journeys as the foundation for campaign strategy.

Support launch campaigns in new territories, working directly with external agencies where required.

Build relationships with artists and influencers to support campaigns and launches.

Build relationships with and work directly with media partners to support campaigns and elevate them to wider audiences.

Create EPK (electronic press kits) and secure press coverage.

Conduct market research, and work with the product team to understand market trends and consumer behaviours, ensuring maximum campaign success.

Provide regular reporting, insight, and recommendations on campaign activities to guide improvement.

Develop and manage email marketing campaigns.

Create, plan, and produce different types of content in collaboration with the Digital Content Creator for social media platforms (ie; blogs, video, visual content) to maximise reach and engagement of campaigns.

Collaborate with the Digital Marketing Manager to get maximum paid exposure for each campaign.

Develop successful demand generation campaigns, supporting D2C sales efforts.

High understanding of the Vochlea Music customer journey, and opportunities in the digital musician space.

High confidence in using email marketing, social scheduling, and design software (e.g. Klaviyo, Buffer, Figma, Photoshop)

Analyse and optimise in-life campaigns and provide post-campaign analysis, reporting insights to the CMO and extended marketing team.

You should apply if:

You have proven experience working in a product marketing position.

You can confidently work to set briefs and hit KPIs.

You have expert knowledge of planning and executing campaigns, and how to use these to engage an audience and ultimately drive sales.

You have proven examples executing successful campaigns, and experience in campaign strategy in addition to execution.

You are happy to get your hands dirty and work with the extended Vochlea Music team, and external contractors.

You are comfortable with leading the growth efforts of a start-up.

You are comfortable with analysing and reporting on the success of your campaigns.

You are organised, self-motivated, collaborative and have good communication skills.

Nice to have — you have a passion for music and technology.

This role isn’t for you if:

You are looking for direction - this is a lead role.

You don't enjoy a start-up environment.

You’re not interested in music creation and production.

Benefits:

25 days holiday plus bank holidays

An extra day of holiday for each year at the company (up to 3)

Company laptop

Relaxed and fun working environment

Fun team days out

Ready to join our team?

Apply with a covering letter and CV to kelly@vochlea.co.uk