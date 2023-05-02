Production Account Manager - Bespoke

DIVISION / LOCATION: MUSIC – LONDON

REPORTING TO: GLOBAL HEAD OF BESPOKE - MUSIC

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Once Upon A Time has been established for over 20 years and have head offices in London as well as further offices in New York & Los Angeles. Our Music division work with major & independent record labels, artist management companies and artists directly to create vinyl, CDs and award winning boxsets.

ABOUT THE ROLE

The Account Manager - Bespoke will work within the Bespoke team of the Music division overseeing global Bespoke projects. This will include the creation of deluxe formats for new album releases, as well as the development & delivery of anniversary boxsets for legendary artists, cementing their musical legacy.

The position requires strong organisational & communication skills, great attention to detail, the ability to work under pressure in a fast paced environment & an awareness of the ever-changing music marketplace. Our ideal candidate will be an enthusiastic & dynamic individual who takes initiative. They will have a strong passion for music & an interest in the music industry, as well as an understanding of creative music packaging.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Account management of bespoke projects

2. Involved in the procurement of complex & bespoke packaging, taking briefs from clients and writing briefs to supply partners

3. Liaising daily with both music industry clients & global supply partners to request and pass on all relevant information relating to manufacturing orders

4. Setting production schedules & ensuring all orders are delivered on time

5. Keeping an accurate & detailed log of all production activity for bespoke clients order processed

6. Liaising with artworkers & designers to ensure all artwork is correctly received & processed

7. Working alongside the bespoke team & creative studio to develop packaging concepts

8. Some domestic and international travel to supply partners

KEY SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

1. Excellent written & verbal communication

2. Ability to multitask

3. Highly organised & able to demonstrate a methodical approach

4. Excellent attention to detail & a high level of accuracy

5. Use initiative to prioritise tasks to ensure key deadlines are met

6. Problem solving

7. Commercially minded

8. Ability to think strategically

9. Experience in account management, working across multiple projects at once

10. Ability to work remotely and as part of an open & creative group environment

11. An understanding of physical music formats

12. A knowledge and understanding of deluxe & bespoke packaging

