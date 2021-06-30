Production Account Manager

Background

Key Production offers end-to-end manufacturing solutions and project management in vinyl,

CD, DVD, Blu-ray, cassettes, print and bespoke packaging, working with unsigned artists,

independent and major record labels as well as media and corporate sectors. We work with

some of the biggest names in these industries and our network reaches across the globe.

With a rich 30-year history, what began as one person in a back-office in Camden has grown

to 60 people over 4 locations and is now Europe’s foremost Design and Manufacturing

Services Agency of its type. It’s a place where you are positively encouraged and supported

to learn and grow and where everyone’s efforts are recognised. Key Production has an

environment that inspires you to take ownership and puts fulfilment, happiness and

wellbeing on its priority list.

Job Summary

Working from either our London HQ, just a short distance from Kings Cross or our newly

acquired spacious Brighton base, you will join a well-established and diverse family of

Account Managers overseeing the manufacture of vinyl, CD, DVD, cassette and bespoke

packaging. Your new role will be to manage projects and tasks covering printing, pressing

and packing, from receipt of artwork through to delivery of the finished product. You will

work closely with your internal team and external suppliers to achieve the best results and

high standards required in a fast-moving and ever-changing environment.

Main Responsibilities

• Liaising with and managing relationships between clients, suppliers, potential customers

and in house departments.

• Obtaining and issuing quotes from suppliers to clients.

• Processing orders - scheduling, prioritising, placing, chasing of all client orders.

• Coordinating distribution of finished stock.

• Meeting deadlines.

Data entry of prices, invoicing and delivery notes.

• General admin relating to the job.

• Actively promoting sales, new products.

• Problem solving with both suppliers and customers.

To be considered for this role, you will be;

• An excellent communicator

• Highly numerate

• Commercially focused

• Disciplined, organised and possess excellent time management skills

• Solution orientated and flexible

• Able to work under pressure within a fast-paced environment

• A team player with a can-do attitude

• Have a passion for music and physical product

Experience required for the role:

• At least 3 years of proven music industry production experience

• Knowledge of print & packaging processes

• Database experience

Key Production is an equal opportunity employer encouraging diversity in the workplace.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race,

colour, national origin, gender, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or veteran

status, or any other status or characteristic protected by law.