Production Account Manager

Background

Key Production is a manufacturing agency making vinyl, CD, DVD, Blu-ray, cassettes, print and

bespoke packaging for unsigned artists right through to major record labels. Think local band

through to some of the biggest names in the industry and our network reaches across the world.

The Key Production Group has a rich 32 year history, founded by our CEO Karen Emanuel in 1990,

what began as a solo enterprise has grown to 70 employees, over 4 locations and is now the UK’s

leading manufacturing and creative services company. It is a place where you are positively

encouraged to learn and grow. Key Production has an environment that inspires you to take

ownership and puts fulfilment, happiness, and wellbeing on its priority list:

www.keyproduction.co.uk

Job Summary

Working from our London office, you will join a well-established and eclectic family of Account

Managers overseeing the manufacture of vinyl, CD, DVD, Cassette and Bespoke Packaging. Your

new role will be to manage projects and tasks covering printing pressing and packing, from receipt

of artwork through to delivery of the finished product. You will work closely with your internal team

and external suppliers to achieve the best results and high standards required in a fast-moving

and ever-changing environment.

Main Duties

Liaising with and managing relationships between clients, suppliers, potential customers

and in house departments.

Obtaining and issuing quotes from suppliers to clients.

Processing orders – scheduling, prioritising, placing, chasing of all client orders.

Coordinating distribution of finished stock.

Meeting deadlines.

Data entry of prices, invoicing, and delivery notes.

General admin relating to the job.

Promoting sales, new products.

Problem solving with both suppliers and customers.

To be considered for this role, you will be;

An excellent communicator

Highly numerate

Commercially focused

Disciplined, organised and possess excellent time management skills

Flexible and able to take on a variety of jobs

Able to work under pressure within a fast-paced environment

A team player with a can-do attitude

Have a passion for music!

Experience required for the role:

At least 3 years of proven music industry production experience

Knowledge of print & packaging processes

Database experience

Key Production is an equal opportunity employer encouraging diversity in the workplace.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, colour,

national origin, gender, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or veteran status, or any other

status or characteristic protected by law.

Please email your cv and covering letter to: recruitment@keyproduction.co.uk